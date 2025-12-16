Transcorp Hotels Appoints Awele Elumelu as Board Chair

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. Awele Vivien Elumelu, OFR, as its new Board Chair, with effect from January 1, 2026.

The company said the appointment follows the retirement of the current Chair, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, who will step down from the role on the same date. Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) and is listed on the Nigerian Exchange as TRANSCOHOT.

Dr. Elumelu brings to the role extensive leadership experience spanning healthcare, insurance, corporate governance and philanthropy. She currently serves as Chair of Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), Nigeria’s leading health insurance provider, and Avon Medical Practice, a growing network of hospitals and clinics. She also chairs Heirs Insurance Brokers and is a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited.

A medical doctor by training, Dr. Elumelu holds an MBBS degree from the University of Benin and has practiced clinically in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Her professional background is complemented by executive education from leading global institutions, including Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland and the London School of Economics.

Beyond her corporate roles, Dr. Elumelu is widely recognised for her commitment to social impact. She is a Trustee and Co-Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which focuses on empowering young African entrepreneurs. Through the foundation’s programmes, more than 24,000 young men and women across the continent have received seed capital, training and mentorship, with a strong emphasis on gender inclusion.

Commenting on the appointment, Group Chair of Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, said the company was pleased to welcome Dr. Elumelu to the role.

“Her distinguished track record perfectly aligns with our ambition to redefine hospitality through innovation, wellness integration and responsible business practices,” he said. “Her strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to elevate guest experiences and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.”

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality arm of Transcorp Group, one of Africa’s leading listed conglomerates with investments across the power, hospitality and energy sectors. Its portfolio includes the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the recently launched Transcorp Centre, a 5,000-seat capacity events and entertainment venue.