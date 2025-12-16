President: Buhari Taught Nigerians That Being in Public Office is Trust, Not Windfall

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said his predecessor, the late Muhammadu Buhari, taught Nigerians, particularly politicians, that public office was a sacred trust, not a personal windfall.

Tinubu paid glowing tribute to the life and legacy of Buhari.

He spoke at the official launch of a 606-page biography, “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari,” held at State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The president described Buhari as a leader whose reputation for integrity, discipline and modest living endured long after leaving office.

He stressed that the true measure of Buhari’s leadership was not the offices he occupied or the privileges that came with power, but “what persists when the sirens fall silent”.

He stated that the late former president left behind a legacy defined by honesty, restraint and firm belief that leadership was anchored on service.

Tinubu, who described himself as Buhari’s brother, friend and political partner, recalled the political journey they shared together and the coalition-building efforts that culminated in the historic 2015 election victory, which unseated an incumbent government and reshaped Nigeria’s political landscape.

According to him, the alliance forged during that period has since evolved into the fastest-growing political party in Africa.

Tinubu stated, “I stand here not just as president, but as a brother, friend, and political partner who shared a journey with President Buhari through challenging times.

“Together, we built a broad coalition, campaigned across the country, and proved that Nigeria could chart a new course.

“Our movement united diverse interests and achieved a historic victory in 2015 by unseating an incumbent president, thus reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

“The coalition we built in 2014 is now the fastest-growing political party in Africa today. Its growth continues.”

The president said the biography served as an honest account of Buhari’s life and leadership, outlining both achievements and shortcomings.

He urged future leaders to draw lessons from history rather than rely on empty slogans.

Tinub identified humility, security, vision and social justice as the enduring pillars of Buhari’s legacy, stating that the late leader preferred simplicity over extravagance, believed in self-discipline as the foundation of governance, and prioritised national security as the bedrock of prosperity.

Tinubu also highlighted Buhari’s long-term vision for infrastructure development, including roads, railways, bridges and airports, as well as his commitment to targeted social investments aimed at protecting the poor and vulnerable.

He said Buhari’s consistent love for Nigeria and faithfulness to his oath of office earned him respect, even among critics, adding that their political experience jointly reinforced the importance of cooperation across differences in the task of nation-building.

Tinubu enumerated the lasting legacies of his predecessor in the areas of security, building of social infrastructure, and entrenching social justice, pledging his commitment to building on them.

Tinubu stated, “This book reinforces the public’s memory. It outlines achievements and flaws, as all honest histories should. It should motivate future leaders to learn lessons rather than repeat slogans.

“In that spirit, let us reflect on the enduring pillars of President Buhari’s legacy: First, humility. President Buhari preferred simplicity over ornamentation. He believed that a leader must first discipline himself before he can discipline a system. He lived modestly, and he carried the dignity of that modesty into power.

“Second, security. President Buhari recognised that security is the foundation of citizenship and prosperity. He invested in platforms and personnel, improved capacities across our armed services, and pushed for reforms that endured beyond the headlines. He understood that safety requires protecting both the state and its citizens.

“Third, vision. He understood the importance of long-term thinking — constructing bridges, restoring railways, building roads, modernising our airports, and renewing critical infrastructure —while prioritising maintenance and sustainability.

“Fourth, social justice. He believed in targeted social investments to ensure that the state did not ignore the poor and vulnerable. These are the pillars of his legacy. But a legacy is given greater meaning when those who follow choose to continue what has been started. That is my duty.”

Tinubu said, “President Buhari loved this country consistently, morning after morning, decision after decision, staying true to the oath he took. That is why even those who disagreed with him often acknowledged his honesty.

“Our political journey together taught me that cooperation across differences is not weakness; it is wisdom. Nation-building demands that we compete passionately and govern responsibly. President Buhari understood that the contest ends when the oath begins. In his memory, let us keep our politics honourable and our governance focused on results.”

Tinubu vowed that his administration would honour and build upon Buhari’s legacy, stressing that remembrance must go beyond rhetoric to the delivery of tangible results with discipline, compassion, and resolve.

He said, “To my dear brother, President Muhammadu Buhari: though you are no longer with us, your impact endures. We will honour and build upon your legacy, not just by invoking your name, but by delivering results with discipline, compassion, and resolve.”

The president commended the author of the book, Dr. Charles Omole, for enriching Nigeria’s collective memory and expressed hope that the biography would inspire young Nigerians as they reflected on leadership and public service.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, portrayed Buhari as an incorruptible strategist whose leadership was defined by integrity and a deep understanding of national security.

Radda said Buhari’s foresight in security matters and his personal discipline set him apart as a leader committed to the protection of the state and the welfare of its citizens.

He also lauded the collaboration and camaraderie that existed between the late president and his successor, Tinubu, which culminated in the victory that installed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

The governor said there could not have been a better successor to Buhari than Tinubu.

In his personal recollection, detailed in the book, on his relationship with Buhari, former Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, provided broad information on Buhari’s security philosophy.

Bichi described Buhari as a leader, who prioritised evidence, institutional restraint, and professional autonomy over political considerations.

According to him, Buhari avoided micromanaging the country’s security services, granting commanders what he described as “the freedom of the battlefield,” while demanding accountability and results.

He disclosed that Buhari consistently resisted acting on rumours or political pressure, insisting, instead, on verifiable intelligence before approving arrests, sanctions or disruptive operations.

“Where is your proof?” Bichi recalled Buhari repeatedly asking, stating that the former president believed actions not anchored on evidence would ultimately collapse under legal and public scrutiny.

The former DSS boss said that approach shaped intelligence operations during the late ex-president’s tenure, allowing security professionals to make operational decisions without fear of sudden political reversals, while also holding them responsible for outcomes.

He also recalled how Buhari backed decisive security interventions once operational logic was clearly established, including moments when intelligence chiefs acted swiftly to avert potential threats to the president himself.

In such instances, Buhari, Bichi said, validated initiative taken in good faith and urged security agencies to “sustain the pressure” where public safety was at stake.

Bichi also highlighted Buhari’s personal discipline and frugality. He said the late president was wary of converting state privileges into private comforts and often questioned the source of gifts and expenditures around him.

He said Buhari’s restraint extended to politics, where he consistently resisted suggestions to deploy state power against opponents, preferring instead to target enabling networks of violence rather than suppress dissent.

Bichi also explained why Buhari did not reverse

the decision by then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to remove Lawal Daura as DSS boss, and why he refused to publicly anoint a successor ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to him, Buhari’s refusal to overrule Osinbajo in his decision to sack Daura was rooted in his deep respect for institutional order and constitutional authority.

He recounted that when Osinbajo exercised executive powers as Acting President and removed Daura, there were expectations in some quarters that Buhari would overturn the decision upon his return. But Buhari declined to interfere.

Bichi stressed that Buhari believed reversing the action would undermine the legitimacy of the acting presidency and amount to an affront to the chain of command.

Having lawfully delegated authority to his Vice President, Buhari considered any attempt to countermand that decision as injurious to institutional stability, a stance that reinforced discipline within the security architecture and affirmed the principle that executive authority, once properly transferred, must be respected.

Bichi further disclosed that the episode served as an early test of Buhari’s restraint in power and his refusal to personalise governance, even when political pressure mounted.

He explained, “One of the earliest tests of Buhari’s restraint came during the removal of Lawal Daura as DG SSS, an episode that could easily have devolved into a battle of egos. When then-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was acting president, he decided to remove Daura.

“Pressure followed for a presidential reversal. Buhari refused to interfere. He had handed executive authority to his vice president while away; to countermand Osinbajo would be, in Bichi’s words, an ‘insult to his vice,’ and an injury to institutional order.

“We can also reveal that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was a major instigator for the removal of the SSS boss. In a political culture where loyalty is often confused with pliancy, this mattered.

“Buhari’s stance validated the chain of command and the legitimacy of the acting presidency. It signalled to the security services that leadership transitions could be orderly; that the presidency would not bend the law to rescue allies or punish opponents for sport.

“The lesson for the SSS was clear: act within your lawful remit, and the Commander-in-Chief will stand back; step outside it, and he will not rescue you from consequences.”

The ex-DSS chief also addressed the much-debated refusal by Buhari to openly name a preferred successor during the intense intra-party contest preceding the 2023 general election.

He said Buhari’s silence was not a sign of detachment but a deliberate security decision informed by intelligence assessments at the time.

According to Bichi, Buhari privately expressed concern that publicly endorsing a successor could expose the individual to grave danger, including the risk of assassination, given the volatility and high-stakes rivalries within the political environment.

By choosing not to anoint anyone, Buhari, he said, sought to protect lives and prevent further destabilisation within his party and the broader polity, even at the cost of enduring criticism for being aloof.

Bichi said, “In those months, knives were out; politically and, as security professionals know too well, sometimes literally. To name an anointed heir would be to paint a target on a human being and to foreclose a process that, for all its imperfections, was designed to distribute risk.

“Buhari chose silence, and in doing so, absorbed the criticism that he was aloof. He was not. He was shielding a life and preserving a fragile equilibrium inside a party whose factions could as easily burn down the house as surrender the nomination they coveted.”

Earlier, author of the book, Omole, described it as the most comprehensive account of the life and legacy of Buhari, explaining that the book addressed complex questions surrounding his journey, character and leadership.

According to Omole, the book focuses not just on Buhari the public figure, but on the man himself—his guiding principles, values and personal convictions.

He stated that one of Buhari’s enduring legacies was his family, particularly his children, whom he said were raised with forthrightness, balance and strong emotional intelligence.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Buhari’s daughter, Hadiza Nana Buhari, said the biography transcended a mere historical record, capturing, instead, the rhythm of a life lived with restraint, steadiness and an abiding belief that public office is a sacred trust.

She stated that while the story was not presented as flawless, “as no human story ever is”, it challenged the next generation to build institutions strong enough to translate good intentions into lasting outcomes.

Nana Buhari urged young Nigerians to draw lessons from her father’s life by embracing integrity, moderation and patience in their pursuit of success and service to the country.

The event was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life, including President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow; members of the Buhari family, led by former First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari; traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, among others.

Equally at the event were Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen Buba Marwa (rtd); former Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo (rtd); and former Director-General of DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi.

Present, too, were former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (rtd), and former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Asamu.

They all spoke on their experiences with the former president.