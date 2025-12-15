Supreme Court Strikes out PDP States’ Suit Challenging Declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday struck out the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP-led) states against the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, by President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court in a split judgment of six-to-one, held that the court lacked the necessary jurisdiction to entertain the suit brought the the 11 PDP states, which are the plaintiff in the matter.

According to the majority judgment, the plaintiffs could not establish any cause of action that would warrant the apex court to activate its original jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Justice Mohammed Idris who delivered the lead judgment explained that the plaintiffs failed to show that there existed any actionable dispute between the plaintiffs and the federation to require the court to exercise its original jurisdiction.

Justice Idris proceeded to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in March this year, citing threat to the peace in Rivers State, declared a state of emergency, which led to the suspension of the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy as well as the entire Rivers State House of Assembly members, for six months.

However, Fubara and the state legislators have since resumed office, following the expiration of the state of emergency in September this year.

Details later.