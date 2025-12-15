  • Monday, 15th December, 2025

Supreme Court Strikes out PDP States’ Suit Challenging Declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers

Breaking | 2 hours ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday struck out the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP-led) states against the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, by President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court in a split judgment of six-to-one, held that the court lacked the necessary jurisdiction to entertain the suit brought the the 11 PDP states, which are the plaintiff in the matter.

According to the majority judgment, the plaintiffs could not establish any cause of action that would warrant the apex court to activate its original jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Justice Mohammed Idris who delivered the lead judgment explained that the plaintiffs failed to show that there existed any actionable dispute between the plaintiffs and the federation to require the court to exercise its original jurisdiction.

Justice Idris proceeded to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in March this year, citing threat to the peace in Rivers State, declared a state of emergency, which led to the suspension of the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy as well as the entire Rivers State House of Assembly members, for six months.

However, Fubara and the state legislators have since resumed office, following the expiration of the state of emergency in September this year.

Details later.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.