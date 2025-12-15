RIRS, Experts Urge Nigerians to Embrace New Tax Law 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) and professionals in financial institutions have urged Nigerians to embrace the new tax regime introduced by the Federal Government, with effect from January 1, 2026.

The call was made at a special public seminar with the theme: “The Nigeria New Tax Law,”

organised by the Rivers State Mega Region Empowerment Group of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), held at the South-South Region 1 Headquarters of the church in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

Speaking on the topic, “Payee and other taxes in Rivers State”, an official of the RIRS, Godgift Ebelogu, said the new tax law is not targeted at increasing citizens’ burden, but is people-friendly, especially for businessmen and women.

Ebelogu advised residents and people doing business in the state, to obtain their Tax Identification Number (TIN) for seamless operation and transaction.

He advised Rivers residents and Nigerians in general, to be conscious of the new tax regime that would come into effect on January 1, 2026, saying that tax evaders would be sanctioned.

Also, he disclosed that in Rivers, some of the following taxes would be expected by residents and business owners, property tax, marine tax, Economic Development Levy (by companies), Solid Waste (Sanitation) tax, business premises tax and poll betting tax.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ike Ukwuoma, who spoke on Tax Identification Number (TIN) and Nigerian Tax Law, said, while urging taxable adults to perform this civic responsibility, charged the government to play its role by providing necessary amenities for which tax is paid.

In his emarks, the Mega Senior Regional Overseer (Mega SRO), Olawole Dahunsi, urged the participants to embrace the new tax regime, as it becomes Federal Government’s fiscal policy in 2026.