Prophet Olu Alo donates vehicles to Ekiti communities to tackle insecurity

Traditional rulers and community leaders in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State have commended Prophet Sam Olu Alo for supporting efforts to combat insecurity in the area.

Prophet Olu Alo, the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide, donated Toyota Tundra and Toyota Tacoma patrol vehicles, as well as motorcycles, valued at over ₦100 million, to support law enforcement agencies and local vigilante groups in the local government area.

Those who applauded the gesture included the Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro; the Alayetoro of Ayetoro-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olufisan Ajayi; the Olosi of Osi, Oba Steve Adegboyega Alabi; and the President of the Ido-Ekiti Progressives Union, Hon. Dr. Sola Ogunsina.

Expressing gratitude, Oba Ayorinde Ilori Faboro said, “I am grateful to Prophet Sam Olu Alo for what he has done by providing all these vehicles and also getting vehicles for the Kabiyesis.

“We have been cooperating to keep this Local Government Area safe. We have been contributing money every month to pay the vigilantes until the LGA took over, but we paid that money for five years.

“The Agro Marshal was our initiative. It was actually Kabiyesi Alayetoro, Oba Samuel Olufisan Ajayi, who introduced Hon. Olamide to me, and I told the Governor, His Excellency, about it. That was how we established the Agro Marshal. All the monarchs in this LGA are members of the Agro Marshal. It has been very useful.

“These vehicles and motorcycles will help them to achieve their objectives better. The vehicles and motorcycles are for Ido/Osi Local Government Area to keep the area safe.”

The monarch offered prayers for the cleric, saying, “The prophet has done so much for us. My prayer for him is that by God’s grace, he shall live long and enjoy the grace and mercy of God at old age. Your children and those you are training shall be greater than you.

“Ido-Ekiti has not witnessed the many good things you have brought to us—a radio station, a library, an industrial borehole, and now vehicles to support our security operatives.

Also speaking, the President of the Ido-Ekiti Progressives Union, Hon. Dr. Sola Ogunsina, described the donation as an unprecedented act of love.

He said, “We gathered here today for the programme initiated by Prophet Sam Olu Alo. The prophet has donated vehicles to this local government for the security operatives to be more effective.

“We have Toyota Tundra, Toyota Tacoma and three motorcycles that will be deployed to different security outfits in this area so that the activities of security men could be improved and adequate.

“This is an unprecedented development in the history of Ido/Osi LGA that an individual will support what government is primarily responsible for in terms of security.

“The Prophet’s attributes and disposition represent a man who is truly born again and committed to the service of mankind. One of the greatest attributes of a saved person is love, and Prophet Alo shows love to everybody irrespective of religion or tribe.”

Offering prayers, the Alayetoro of Ayetoro-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olufisan Ajayi, said, “We are grateful to God that it is during the reign of our Kabiyesi, Oba Ayorinde, that great things like this are happening.

“I have known Prophet Alo for years, and I pray that God will continue to lift him up. No matter what detractors are saying or planning, you shall continue to excel in the Lord.

“We urge the law enforcement agents to take good care of the vehicles donated by our Prophet.”

Another monarch expressed appreciation, saying, “I am just getting to know you, sir, and I am happy with what you have been doing for Ido/Osi Local Government Area.

“You directed that the vehicles should be used for the entire local government and not Ido-Ekiti alone. This promotes unity.

“We had expressed fears over insecurity in neighbouring states like Kwara and Kogi, but what you have done today has allayed those fears.”

Responding, Prophet Sam Olu Alo urged the public not to attach political motives to his humanitarian gestures.

He said he had no interest in partisan politics, stressing that he remained committed to his calling as a cleric.

According to him, “People should not read political meanings into everything God has enabled me to do for humanity. I cannot join politics. I am a man of God, and I am okay with my position as a man of God.”