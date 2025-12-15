NCC Moves to Address Quality of Service Challenges in Abuja 

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has acknowledged the Quality of Service (QoS) challenges being experienced in Abuja, which have impacted the quality of experience of telecommunications subscribers.

The commission in a statement signed by it’s Head of Public Affairs, Mrs. Nnenna Ukoha, said it had taken steps to address the challenges.

According to the statement, “In response, the Commission is collaborating with major stakeholders and licensees to address these challenges, largely caused by disruption to diesel supply affecting IHS Nigeria Limited, the colocation provider responsible for powering Airtel and MTN base stations in the affected areas.

“The challenges are a result of the activities of the National Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA), which disrupted diesel supplies to sites with the attendant telecommunications services outages in Abuja. The NCC is committed to ensuring seamless communication services for all Nigerians and recognizes the importance of reliable power supply for the provision of optimal telecommunication services.

“The NCC is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to address the diesel supply issues and explore sustainable solutions. The Commission urges all parties to work together to collaboratively resolve these challenges swiftly by removing the diesel supply bottlenecks affecting critical telecommunications infrastructure, arising from NOGASA’s actions.”

NCC reiterated it’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the growth and sustainability of telecommunications services in Nigeria.