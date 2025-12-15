Financial Literacy a National Priority for Women, Youths, Girls, Says Kudimata Founder

The Founder of Kudimata Nigeria Limited and Managing Director of Kudimata Capital Limited, Kathleen Erhimu, has reiterated her resolve to continue pushing financial literacy as a national development imperative, describing it as one of the most powerful tools for empowering women, youths and girls and strengthening Nigeria’s economic future.

Speaking at Kudimata Nite, a high-level national gathering convened to mark three years of impact in financial empowerment and inclusion, Erhimu said her advocacy goes beyond corporate interest, stressing that financial knowledge is central to dignity, opportunity and long-term national stability.

The event brought together regulators, policymakers, financial institutions, private sector leaders and development stakeholders, underscoring the growing national consensus around the role of financial literacy in driving inclusive growth.

Goodwill messages were delivered by prominent figures across key sectors of the economy, including former Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Ms Evelyn Oputu, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), senior women leaders of the Nigeria Police Force, and leading executives from the power, banking and capital market sectors.

Further reinforcing the national significance of the initiative, goodwill messages from the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and the Honourable Minister of Aviation affirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to women empowerment, youth development, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion through sustained public–private collaboration.

A major highlight of the evening was the formal introduction of Kudimata Capital Ltd, Kudimata’s SEC-licensed portfolio management company. The launch signals a strategic transition from financial awareness to structured, regulated wealth creation, giving individuals, women-led businesses and institutions access to credible investment solutions.

Also unveiled were Kudimata’s financial literacy books and audio learning series in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Urhobo and Pidgin English, a move widely applauded as a bold step toward closing Nigeria’s financial knowledge gap across language, literacy and geographic barriers.

In three years, Kudimata has trained over 1.4 million women and young Nigerians in financial literacy, empowered more than 250,000 women through its EmpowerHER initiative, supported 30,000 entrepreneurs with business fundamentals and formal registration, and partnered with national institutions including NYSC, NNPC Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, CAC, NDE and NIDCOM. The organisation has also strengthened leadership and financial capacity for over 7,800 corporate executives.

As part of its social impact commitment, Kudimata announced the award of an all-inclusive university scholarship to a deserving student, covering tuition and essential support throughout the duration of study.

Erhimu noted that Kudimata’s mission aligns directly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of human capital development, youth employment, women empowerment, entrepreneurship and economic resilience.

Looking ahead, she said Kudimata will intensify its national advocacy for financial literacy, scale multilingual and digital learning platforms, deepen public–private partnerships and expand access to regulated investment opportunities through Kudimata Capital Ltd.

“Kudimata was not born as a company, but as a calling,” Erhimu said. “A calling to demystify money, restore confidence and build systems that empower Nigerians to rise beyond limitations. When people understand money, nations begin to shift.”

She added that the push for financial literacy among women, youths and girls must remain a national priority, not a one-off intervention.

“At three, Kudimata is not just celebrating growth; we are making a national declaration that financial literacy is the gateway to dignity, that empowerment must move beyond programmes into systems, and that inclusive wealth is the future Nigeria deserves,” she said.

From classrooms to boardrooms and from grassroots communities to the capital market, Kudimata’s growing influence reflects a movement determined to redefine empowerment in Nigeria, one financially informed citizen at a time.