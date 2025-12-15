At Tiv Cultural Day, Tinubu  Restates Commitment to Good  Governance

George Okoh in Makurdi

President Bola Tinubu, has lauded the Tiv nation for what he described as its enduring cultural heritage and invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

President Tinubu, who spoke at the occasion of this year’s Tiv Cultural Day, also emphasised that such qualities asfound in Tiv cultural heritage were what defined and connected the country’s vast and multi-cultural population as African people.

The president further restated the commitment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration to the task of repositioning Nigeria through massive economic transformation, infrastructural revamping and expansion, food security, poverty alleviation, job creation and the fight to end insecurity.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, representing the president at the occasion in Gboko, weekend, conveyed his goodwill in a keynote address to the Tor Tiv, HRM Professor James Ortese Ayatse, the Tiv Area Traditional Council, and the entire Tiv nation.

Akume noted that President Tinubu was pleased to recall that the Tiv Cultural Day Celebration, which began in 1977, has remained a vital platform for promoting unity and preserving cultural identity among the Tiv people, a development which the president said was worthy of emulation by other ethnic groups in the country.

The presidential eulogy acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Tiv nation to the preservation of Nigeria’s corporate unity, and to the promotion of national development, as can be seen in the quality of persons serving meritoriously in key positions in the Tinubu administration.

Highlighting the priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda being assiduously pursued, Akume reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening fundamental freedoms and civil liberties, and good governance as evidenced in improvements in the quality of education, digitalisation of the economy, public service welfare, and the ease of doing business, which is attracting direct foreign investment in quantum leaps.

He also pointed to the construction of new dams and major bridges across the country, including the one at River Buruku, the intensification of the war against insurgents and terrorists to achieve enhanced national security, as well as the establishment of the North Central Development Commission, which was noted as of strategic benefit to the Tiv nation and that peoples of North-Central Nigeria.