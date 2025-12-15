As Fubara Becomes Rivers’ APC Leader

The political crisis rocking Rivers State may have taken a new twist despite the defections of the State Governor, SiminalayiFubara and 17 Peoples Democratic Party members of the State House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress. Recent utterances and body language of the lawmakers led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, depicted unsettled dispute between the executive and legislative arms of government. Blessing Ibunge writes.

Rivers State for some time has been engulfed in political crisis following misunderstanding between the 27 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly and the Governor, SiminalayiFubara.

Despite the dramatic defection of the Speaker of the State Assembly, Martins Amaewhule and 16 other members to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the subsequent defection of the governor to APC, the war drum seems to have continued to beat, this time, the governor fights boldly believing his alleged new found godfather is capable of defending him should there be any untoward move by the lawmakers, who are still strong supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, NyesomWike.

In a dramatic move, 17 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule publicly announced their exit from the PDP that gave them platform to their present positions to APC. Their demonstration during the process of the defection, held at the temporary sitting venue in Port Harcourt, made the public believe that their battle with the Governor has not ended. Though the Governor had remained mum since the defection of the lawmakers, but later joined APC maybe to sustain his position, like his other colleagues in Bayelsa, Enugu, others have done. Governor Fubara may be the quiet one, but he is strategic enough to finish his tenure, and would not allow another form of suspension even if it will take him the strong decision to dance to the rhythm of music. He has always expressed that he will fulfill the mandate reposed in him by Rivers people, and would do such only as the sitting governor.

Genesis of Rift BetweenFubara, Wike, Lawmakers

There is no denying the fact that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, NyesomWike, played a vital role in the emergence of Fubara as governor of Rivers State, but few months after his inauguration, what was supposed to be a father and son relationship became almost like sworn enemy battle, dragging the legislative body into the political war that lasted for over two years. Though some persons were of the opinion that they have settled their differences, while many, especially those within the state believe that there is still strong secret battles between the lawmakers and the state governor.

Recall that the political battle deepened in October, 2023 after the State Assembly complex was rocked by an explosion.

The attack averted a planned impeachment plot against Governor Fubara. The political war faced a series of legal battles from the State High Court to Appeal Court then the Supreme Court, with four lawmakers of the Assembly supporting the governor while 27 who were loyal to former governor Wike fought tooth and nail to remove Governor Fubara from office.

President Bola Tinubu and political giants in the country, including Rivers statesmen tried to wade into the crisis to no avail, until the President declared emergency rule on March 18, 2025.

President Tinubu who stated that the reason for the State of Emergency in Rivers State was instability in the functioning of the State government, further announced suspension of Governor Fubara, the state deputy governor, Prof NgoziOdu and the Assembly members led by the Speaker, Hon Amaewhule. Vice Admiral Ibok-EteIbas (rtd) was appointed immediately as Sole Administrator of the State, though the appointment was not pleasing to Rivers people, during the six months of the emergency rule, there was peace in the political space in the State.

During the period of the battle and suspension of democratic government, the State suffered a serious economic setback, infrastructure development was halted. Practically, the state was in a sleeping mood, until recently when power was restored and Governor Fubara returned to office.

Upon the governor’s re-emergence, conditions were made including dropping State Executive Council member appointed during the crisis, though it was not a simple decision, but for peace the governor obeyed the last order. This situation affected his supporters, many had to lie low since after the changes.

With this development, it was expected that the needed peace between the executive and legislative arms have been restored, but recent silent happenings have proven that the war may still be on. Minister of FCT on his part is also facing serious war at the national level of the PDP. Recently, Wike was expelled from the party. The national leadership of the party believe that the only way to recover PDP that has almost gone under is by ousting some members who are perceived to be troublemakers. For fear of being expelled also and possibly risk being politically homeless in 2027, the lawmakers quickly defected to APC. It was expected that the 27 lawmakers would have automatically moved to APC, but only 17 of them publicly announced their defection while 10 still remain members of PDP as at the time of filing this report. The four other lawmakers who are committed supporters of Governor Fubara, continued to follow the governor as he moved.

The members that defected to APC include: Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule (Obio/Akpor 1), Deputy Speaker, DumleMaol (Gokana), Majority Leader, Major Jack (Akuku-Toru I), Deputy Majority Leader, Linda Somiari-Stewart (Okrika), Chief Whip, FranklineNwabuchi (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni I ) and Deputy Whip, OfiksKabangs (Andoni).

Others are Peter Abbey (Degema), TonyeAdoki (Port Harcourt II) Gerald Oforji (Oyigbo) Arnold Davids (Ogun/Bolo), Enemi George (Asari-Toru II), Tekenari Granville (Asari-Toru I), Christian Nwankwo (Etvhe II), AzeruOpara (Port Harcourt II), Lolo Opuende (Akuku-Toru II), Solomon Wami (Port Harcourt I) and Igwe Obey Aforji (Eleme).

The 10 other members also loyal to Wike who decided to remain in the PDP include Sylvanus Nwankwo (Minority Leader), Barile Nwakoh (Deputy Minority Leader), John Iderima, (Minority Whip) and Justina Emeji (Deputy Minority Whip).

At the last plenary, Speaker Amaewhule explained that all 16 legislative members including him decided to defect to APC because of the crisis rocking the PDP at the national.

His words: “Let me say the reason for me leaving PDP is because of the clear division in the party today. The whole world is aware that as of today, even the national headquarters of PDP is not functioning as a result of this division.

“There are two factions in PDP and the constitution is clear that when there is division in any political party, when the party’s divided, members including Assembly members who no longer have hope can leave the party without dire consequences. The foundation of this defection lies in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria that allows members to leave the party that elected them becomes clear that there is a division in PDP, and that is the reason for our joining the APC.”

Affirming the Speaker’s position for the defection, Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Somiari-Stewart, member representing Okrika Constituency, said “I affirm what you have said Mr Speaker, that division in the PDP informed our defection to APC. I have informed my Ward chairman, and I leave here. I will effect my membership at the ward level.”

It would be recalled also that the lawmakers during their legal battle with Governor Fubara denied defecting to APC despite their earlier public acclaimed membership on live television, but on the current development, the State chairman of the party, Chief Tony Okocha witnessed their defection announcement at the floor of the House, held at the temporary sitting venue at the Assembly quarters on Aba Road, Port Harcourt. The lawmakers after their defection and other deliberations adjourned sitting till January 2026, not minding the earlier information by the governor that he would be presenting the 2026 appropriation bill to the House. The adjournment, received criticism from citizens of the State, that members’ actions allegedly prove that genuine reconciliation has not taken place yet.

Fubara Finally Dumps PDP for APC

In a move to avert further impeachment move against the governor for refusing to present list of commissioner-nominees for screening, Governor Fubara after a close-door meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja last week quickly defected to the APC at a stakeholders meeting in PortHarcourt.

With his movement to the new party, Fubara becomes the leader of APC in Rivers State.

Fubara had on December 9, 2025, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, officially announced his defection from PDP to APC. The governor told Rivers people that he wouldn’t want to make any mistake in his decision, confirming a meeting with the President in Abuja to inform him of the decision to move to APC.

During the announcement, Fubara who was sighted boldly singing the political song of President Tinubu “On your mandate we stand”, said the president ensured his government returned to office after six months suspension over the political crisis that rocked the State for about two years. Wondering why he never mentioned the Minister of FCT in his line of achievements, Fubara in his speech boldly stated that his appreciation goes only to Tinubu, Rivers people and no other individual. He expressed “I know you have been expecting to hear from me and more especially this meeting that I had to arrange so urgently. But the meeting is going to end in very sweet information.

“You are aware that I went to see Mr. President yesterday (December 8), and the reason why I went for that visit is not just a personal visit but a state interest consultation. I don’t want to make any mistakes this time around. I also wish not to step on any landmine that anyone is laying for us. So, I was with Mr. President to brief him on the situation of things in our state, which I believe he has taken note of and is going to act swiftly on it.”

Unlike when he was fragile, tensed, Fubara continued that with the present development, he can now work with his supporters without interference from external bodies, noting that the President is in full support of his decisions.

“We have the full support, we have a positive reason to leave where we are because we didn’t get any protection. To go to where the reason why we are still standing is because of that place, and the truth is without Mr. President, there won’t be any of his Excellency, SiminalayiFubara. It would have been a former governor.

“So, we have every reason, because the truth, let nobody be fooled in this state. We have the people, we have the supporters, and we have the number. Our only thank you to Mr. The President is to support him. And we cannot support Mr. President in isolation, and we can’t support Mr. President if we don’t fully identify with him, not backyard support. We have taken that decision today since we have gotten the pass. Everyone here who has followed me, who has suffered with me, our decision today this evening we are moving to APC.”

He however, thanked all his supporters, saying “I’ve not let you down before. I’m not going to let you down now. The message is very simple. We are the ones that will give that support, and we will give that support with a loud ovation because we know that the people of Rivers State are with us. Thank you.”

Fubara was formally registered as a member of the Rivers APC in DappayeAmakiri 1, Ward 5, Unit 8, in Opobo/Nkoro local government area of Rivers State by the State Chairman of the APC, Chief Okocha in the presence of the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The Governor was also presented with an APC crest by the Chairman of Rivers APC.

In his remarks while congratulating Fubara, Okocha, informed the Governor that he was acting on the directive of the National Chairman of the APC, Prof. NentaweYilwatda to present the party’s membership card to the governor. “Your excellency, I was called up by the Chairman of our great party and given the mandate to visit you, and to formally present our membership card to you as a prelude to your official reception. Let me take this time out to congratulate you on your decision to join the All Progressive Congress”.

Responding, Governor Fubara said: “It is a spiritual assignment because if you had listened to me when I took this decision, it was for the safety, protection, progress, and development of our dear State. We can’t be doing our own thing here, and we will be going on a different course with the federal government, the ruling party. There is every reason to support Mr President. If not for any other thing, as a person, I know the sacrifice he has made to ensure that we still stand as a government. So, I took this decision as my own return favour, my own clearing the bush to ensure that his re-election come 2027 will be easy, and smooth in this State”.

Surprisingly, recent comments credited to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Amaewhule was to the effect that Fubara has consistently refused to cooperate with the Assembly and that the governor filed court cases aimed at preventing lawmakers from defecting to the APC.

The question begging for answer is: what will be the fate of the governor’s detractors, the 17 state lawmakers who rushed to defect to APC on December 5, claiming that their decision was based on crisis rocking the national leadership of their party, the PDP. Will they proceed with their purported impeachment move against the governor now that he is their political leader, or will they humble themselves, remain loyal and work with him?