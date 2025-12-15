Aiyedatiwa Vows to Address Funding Challenges in AAUA

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has promised to look into the funding challenges of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA),commending the institution for its vital intellectual and human development roles within the state and beyond.

The governor made these remarks at the institution’s 14th Convocation Ceremony at the weekend where a total of 5,799 students graduated.

Represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, the Visitor congratulated the graduands and charged them to excel and be good ambassadors of the university and the state.

While commending the university management for successfully steering the institution through challenging times, he pledged to address its funding issues.

In his address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, affirmed the council’s undiminished aspiration to sustain the imposing stature and status of the institution within the global community of universities.

He stated that the institution has the capacity to become Nigeria’s best citadel of knowledge and research, and among the best globally, if well-funded. To this end, he made a case for an annual subvention of ₦12 billion.

Dr. Abayomi averred that the desire to build a globally competitive institution reflects the council’s dedication to attaining the goal of a high-value university.

He affirmed that the council has provided quality oversight and worked in close partnership with the Senate to pioneer innovative strategies, ensuring the institution’s continued growth and holistic development.

Presenting his address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, affirmed that the institution has made tremendous progress and sustained its position as a leading centre of research and learning under his five-year stewardship.

He announced that 32 graduates achieved First Class Honours degrees out of the 5,799 graduates, comprising 5,251 undergraduates, 526 postgraduates, and 22 diploma students.