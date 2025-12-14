Salah Provides an Assist as Reds Beat Brighton

Mohamed Salah marked his eagerly awaited Liverpool return with an assist as Arne Slot’s side beat Brighton 2-0 thanks to a Hugo Ekitike double.

Victory pushed the Reds up to sixth as they extended their unbeaten run to five games following a first win at Anfield since 4 November.

All eyes were on Salah, who returned to the squad after he was left out for Liverpool’s midweek Champions League win at Inter Milan following his extraordinary outburst last weekendat Leeds United.

Named on the bench by Slot, the Egyptian forward came on in the 26th minute after defender Joe Gomez was forced off with an injury and Dominik Szoboszlai slotted in at right-back.

Earlier, Gomez played his part in Liverpool’s opener as his header found Ekitike, who took one touch and volleyed past Bart Verbruggen after just 46 seconds – the quickest Premier League goal of the season so far.

Brighton had chances to level but failed to take them, with an outstretched leg from Alisson denying Diego Gomez, who was through on goal, before Gomez also missed an open goal after the break.