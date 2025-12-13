Travellers’ Guide to Avoiding Visa Scams

Omolabake Fasogbon

When Mrs. Benita Ogar handed over a sum of N6 million to a travel agent introduced by her children’s school proprietress, little did she know she was unknowingly parting with her life savings.

Ogar, based in Kaduna, had believed she was finally securing her family’s long-awaited relocation to Canada. She submitted her international passport, paused her job, and waited, just like other parents referred by the same proprietress who also fell victim to the scheme.

Months passed. The agent kept promising that visa approvals were almost ready. Then his phone lines went dead, the office was locked, and the apartment emptied, prompting a report to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ogar’s hopes collapsed the day EFCC in Kaduna called her husband to come and identify the suspect. The man had been arrested after another victim spotted him at a nightclub in Abuja, where he was partying. By the time he was caught, the N6million collected from each parent involved was gone. Sadly, it was the second time Ogar had been duped by a travel agent, losing her life savings.

The agent pleaded with families to withdraw the case, offering to refund N3.5 million when released, a promise that has remained unfulfilled. Meanwhile, the proprietress who vouched for him had distanced herself, claiming she only recommended him because he once handled a visa for her child.

Ogar’s experience is far from unusual. Visa-related fraud has quietly grown into one of the fastest-rising sources of financial loss among middle-income Nigerians desperate to relocate abroad in search of greener pastures.

Visa scams, described as the deceptive practices of exploiting people looking to apply for travel permits have continued to pose a major challenge to Nigeria’s travel landscape, while rubbing off negatively on the economy.

The EFCC, in a recent report, stated that it received more than 1,200 complaints regarding fake US visas and job offers in 2025 alone, adding that victims lost an estimated N4.7 billion £2.2 million.

Despite repeated warnings from foreign missions, many Nigerians still fall victim to fraudsters who flaunt shady schemes online or pose as legitimate migration consultants, like the one Ogar fell for.

Perpetrators often lure their victims, mostly fresh or young travellers with juicy offerings like visas, unqualified job placements, interview slots in exchange for payment or fast-tracked processing in exchange for high fees.

Worried still by rising cases, the diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, recently launched a joint campaign “FightingVisaFraud” to tackle the menace and protect Nigerians from fraudulent immigration.

At the launch, the missions reiterated the ruin, including financial insolvency caused by visa related scam, urging prospective applicants to consult only official government websites for immigration information.

They warned travellers to verify that consultant are properly registered, avoid anyone promising guaranteed approvals or shortcuts, and watch for red flags such as excessive fees, pressure for quick payments, or job offers requiring no qualifications.

Meanwhile, most victims are rarely able to recover their fund, forcing them back to square one. Chances are slim that Ogar will get a refund especially as the proprietress who vouched for the agent now denies responsibility.

Travel experts have highlighted a need for continuous and multi-platforms enlightenment to shield travellers from loss, and associated trauma.

Speaking with a cross -section of these experts, they provided some cautionary tips to guide prospective travellers from falling victims:

Be careful with referrals

Many people fall for scams because they rely on referrals from friends or acquaintances without verifying the agent. A recommendation is not proof of legitimacy. Always pause, cross-check documents, confirm registrations and verify embassy information before paying anyone, no matter who introduced them.

Genuine agents are registered

Real travel agents and migration consultants can show verifiable accreditation like International Air Transport Association (IATA). If an agent cannot provide a registration number you can confirm online, that is a strong warning sign. Proper accreditation remains one of the most reliable ways to detect genuine agents.

Avoid paying into personal or untraceable accounts

Scammers often use personal accounts or business names that cannot be traced. Travellers should only pay into registered company accounts and insist on official receipts. Any demand for cash-only payments or urgent transfers is a red flag.

Never release your passport too early

Your original passport should only be submitted at the Visa Application Centre or through official embassy channels. When an agent asks to hold your passport long before application time, they may be trying to misuse it or create false progress. Keep your passport in your possession until the proper stage.

Don’t believe anyone promising guaranteed visas

No agent can guarantee a visa because only embassies make that decision. Claims such as “100% sure” or “I know someone inside” are tools used by scammers. Visa approval depends on meeting immigration requirements, not personal connections or payments.

Ask for evidence at every stage

A legitimate process comes with clear paperwork—receipts, application confirmation, tracking numbers and emails from official platforms. Agents who avoid giving written proof or only communicate through calls and WhatsApp are hiding something. Proper documentation helps travellers detect fraud early.

Do independent background checks

Before paying any agent, travellers should research them independently: verify their business on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) portal, read reviews, confirm office location, and check procedures on embassy websites. Personal due diligence helps one avoid agents who use fake testimonials or temporary offices to appear credible.

Speak out early if something seems wrong

Many victims stay silent out of shame, which allows scammers to continue. Reporting suspicious behaviour early increases the chance of recovery and protects others. Speaking up is a key step in stopping ongoing fraud.

Protect your money through safer, traceable channels

Instead of giving money to agents to “hold,” travellers should save through proper financial institutions or use direct application routes where possible. For complex migration, licensed immigration lawyers are safer. Reporting suspicious agents early to agencies like EFCC, Police SFU or FCCPC also helps prevent future scams.