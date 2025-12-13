Tinubu Meets Benue, Kaduna, Cross River Govs At State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday held separate closed-door meetings with governors of Benue, Kaduna and Cross River states, Hyacinth Alia, Uba Sani and Bassey Otu, respectively, at the State House, Abuja, amid ongoing security and governance challenges in parts of the country.

The three governors arrived at the State House at different times before proceeding to meet with the President at his first floor office.

Though details of the engagements were not made public by the Presidency, reliable sources familiar with the discussions said the talks centred on security concerns and other pressing governance issues confronting the three states, including communal tensions, banditry and mounting economic pressures.

At the end of the meetings, the governors declined to speak with journalists who they exchanged brief greetings with but offered no comments as they departed the State House for their waiting official vehicles at the parking lot.

No official statement was also issued as at press time on the outcome of the “strategic” meetings.