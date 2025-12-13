  • Saturday, 13th December, 2025

Nosak Famili Oil Earns SON’s Certification

Dike Onwuamaeze 

Nosak Farm Produce Limited has announced that its flagship product, Nosak Famili Oil, has been awarded the prestigious Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

This recognition affirmed Nosak Famili Oil as one of the highest-quality and purest vegetable oil brands in the Nigerian market.

A statement explained that the MANCAP certification was a testament to Nosak Farm Produce Limited’s unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and compliance with national and international standards. “Trusted by millions of households, Nosak Famili Oil is produced under stringent hygiene conditions and advanced technology, ensuring exceptional purity, nutritional value, and consumer satisfaction,” it added.

Speaking on the achievement, Managing Director of Nosak Farm Produce Limited, Engr. Kunle Babalola, said: “This award reinforces our dedication to delivering premium-quality products that meet and exceed regulatory standards. At Nosak Farm Produce Limited, we prioritize the health and well-being of our consumers, and this recognition from SON validates our efforts.”

