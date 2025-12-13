Nivea Rolls Out N3bn Festive Promo

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous skincare brand under Beiersdorf, Nivea, has launched a N3 billion National Consumer Promotion aimed to reward loyal customers, and reinforce its long-standing promise of care beyond skin.

The promotion, which spans six Nivea lotion variants, guarantees instant airtime rewards for every purchase and offers shoppers a chance to win weekly cash prizes, Nivea product vouchers, three SUVs, and all-expense-paid trips for ten loyal customers to watch Real Madrid live next year at the newly redesigned Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Spain.

Speaking at the promo announcement, Country Manager, Beiersdorf Nigeria, Dele Adeyole, stated that the gesture reflects the company’s commitment to giving back to consumers who have made the brand a household name.

He noted that Real Madrid, with which NIVEA recently renewed a five-year partnership, was selected as the promo’s anchor partner due to the natural synergy between the two brands.

“We’re putting N3 billion into the Nigerian market in the form of appreciation to our loyal consumers. Care beyond skin is part of our core value, while we truly care for our consumers’ skin, we are going beyond this by extending gratitude to those who have remained loyal and those aspiring to join the NIVEA family,” he added.

Also speaking, National Sales Manager of Beiersdorf Nigeria, Desmond Quaye, highlighted the scale of rewards and eligibility.

“Every shopper who buys any of the six lotion variant gets instant N1,000 airtime. Consumers also stand a chance to win weekly cash prizes, NIVEA vouchers, three SUVs, and trips to watch Real Madrid. Each shopper can enter the draw up to three times weekly, and airtime is unlimited based on the number of bottles purchased,” he informed.

Providing a breakdown of the prize structure, Marketing Director, Beiersdorf Central, East and West Africa, Fiyin Toyo, said consumers simply need to buy any of the six participating lotions, scratch the promo label to reveal a unique code, and dial a designated to receive instant airtime, noting that the campaign also features a robust weekly and grand prize draw.

“Every week, ten people will win N1 million each, and fifty people will get N50,000 worth of NIVEA vouchers for twelve weeks. At the end of the promo, one person will win N5 million, another N3 million, and a third N2 million, plus three SUVs and ten trips to Spain,” she explained.

Head of Shopper and Customer Marketing, Ali Abubakar, added that the promotion was designed to energise retail, strengthen brand affinity, and reward consistent users.