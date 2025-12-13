Kuti, Others Set for 11th Elicris Table Tennis Cup

Nigeria’s finest table tennis players, led by the sensational Matthew Kuti, are gearing up for the 11th edition of the Elicris Table Tennis Cup, scheduled for December 22-23, 2025, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The two-day national tournament, organised in partnership with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) under the leadership of Adesoji Tayo, is sponsored by the Babatunde Abayomi Adejobi (BAA) Foundation. As the final major event of the year, it promises thrilling contests while reaffirming the foundation’s commitment to youth sports development.

Babatunde Adejobi, founder of the BAA Foundation, explained that the competition was designed to help the NTTF identify new talents and prepare athletes for major events in 2026.

“We are not going to relent in our efforts to support youth development. For over a decade, this tournament has fostered friendships among young people and while helping the NTTF discover talent. Some of our players are now part of the national team, and what inspires us most is their enthusiasm and desire to excel,” Adejobi said.

He added that beyond staging the tournament, the foundation would continue to support players in pursuing international exposure.

“We will keep helping them achieve their dream of playing at a world level. We are satisfied with the quality of play and grateful for the support from NTTF and the Lagos State Sports Commission through the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA).”

NTTF President, Adesoji Tayo, praised the BAA Foundation’s consistency in sponsoring the tournament, describing it as a major boost to the federation’s efforts.

“We appreciate what the foundation is doing because it makes our work easier. Sponsorship allows us to identify new talents alongside established ones. Our focus remains on youth because they are the future of the sport. When you see teenagers like the Lebrun brothers of France defeating top Chinese stars, it shows us the importance of giving our young players opportunities to shine. We thank Mr. Adejobi for his commitment and for keeping faith with this tournament, which closes our calendar for 2025.”

Chairman of LSTTA, Tunji Lawal, also commended the foundation’s vision, noting how the tournament has grown from a state-level event into a national competition.

“We are happy with the management of the BAA Foundation for deciding to go national since last year, and the tournament is getting bigger every year. We believe more players will emerge again this year, and I thank Mr. Adejobi for his forthrightness and vision in making the tournament a national event.”

Over the years, the Elicris Table Tennis Cup has evolved into more than just a tournament. It has become a talent pipeline for Nigerian table tennis, a platform for friendship, and a beacon of youth empowerment.

As the 11th edition unfolds in Lagos, the event continues to strengthen Nigeria’s presence in global table tennis while inspiring the next generation of champions.