INEC Registers 2,685,725 New Voters as First Phase of CVR Ends

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The first phase of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has ended nationwide, recording a rise in new voters with 2,685,725 registrants added to the existing register.

The first phase of the CVR which began on 18 August 2025, came to a close on Wednesday.

According to the figure, 1,576,137 individuals completed the online pre-registration, while 1,109,588 finalised their registration through physical capture.



The breakdown of the data released by the commission showed that Osun State recorded the lead in this first phase with 208,357 registered voters. It was closely followed by Kano (159,669), Sokoto (152,650), and Imo (145,561). States like Borno (123,835) and Lagos (123,484) also reflected the growing mobilisation of citizens.

In addition, gender distribution revealed that women accounted for the majority of registrants. A total of 1,508,559 females completed their registrations in this first phase, representing 56 percent of the total, while male registrants stood at 1,177,166 or 44 per cent.



On age data, registrants between ages 18 and 34 accounted for 1,974,894, which is 53 per cent of all completed registrations. Whereas those aged 35 to 49 years total 488,708 or 18.20 percent.

Also, registrants between 50 and 69 years stood at 199,494, while those aged 70 years and above accounted for 22,629. Occupational data indicated that students form the largest group on the register. INEC recorded 831,386 student registrants, representing 96 per cent of the total.

The breakdown of the figures also showed that business people followed with 492,866 35 per cent, while housewives accounted for 449,822 74 per cent.



Farmers and fishers recorded 295,079 registrations, 151,375 artisans recorded, whereas civil and public servants together accounted for fewer than 70,000 registrants. The Commission also reported that 40,154 registrants identified as persons with disabilities, representing about one and a half percent of the total registrations.

Prior to the 2023 elections, registered voters stood at 93,469,008.



While speaking in Abuja at the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room’s Stakeholders’ Forum on Elections, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, said the mobilisation was a testament to the rising political awareness, and “we commend the states leading the charge”.

He added that the drive for inclusion and participation finds its strongest expression in the commission’s commitment to the CVR exercise.

Amupitan added that this process was vital for ensuring the integrity and completeness of our national register.

According to him, “Since the CVR exercise began, we have worked tirelessly to bring the registration process closer to the citizens.”



He, however, urged all stakeholders, especially civil society organisations and the media, to sustain the momentum and ensure every eligible Nigerian is registered before the final conclusion of the exercise.

The second phase of the CVR would commence on January 5, 2026.

However, speaking with THISDAY, the Executive Director, Vanguard for Credible Representation, Mr. Akinloye Oyeniyi, said the turnout wasn’t impressive.



“Honestly, we can adjudge that the turnout as not impressive compared to the last exercise in 2022. While the June 2021 to July 2022 exercise generated 12,298,944 completed registrations and a total of 9,518,188 turned out to be valid, the current one, which is for four months has produced only 2,685,725,” he argued.

Oyeniyi, said he was satisfied with the turnout but he wasn’t satisfied with the output.

To this end, Oyeniyi called on all eligible Nigerians to come out to register, saying it was their right and instrument to choose who would lead and represent them.



“I also advise the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to look into what might have contributed to the huge gap between the attempted registration and completed registration. There must have been a serious issue leading to that. I urge the Federal Government to look into the current spate of insecurity, which has greatly impacted the exercise in the rural areas,” he added.



On his part, Director NGOs/ CSOs, Northern Elders Forum, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said while the figure might initially appear substantial, it was essential to contextualise it within the broader framework of Nigeria’s eligible voting population, which exceeds 90 million.



Consequently, he stressed that the turnout represents only a fraction of potential voters, raising questions about the effectiveness of current outreach efforts and engagement strategies.

Abdul-Azeez said factors such as public awareness, accessibility of registration centers, and the overall political climate might have influenced participation rates.



He stated: “Therefore, while the figure of over 2 million registrants could be viewed as a positive step towards enhancing electoral participation, it is imperative to analyse whether it meets the expectations for a robust democratic process.

“Ultimately, a more comprehensive evaluation of voter engagement strategies is necessary to ensure that future phases yield higher turnout, thereby fostering a more inclusive and representative electoral landscape.”

Abdul-Azeez said as the electoral body prepares to commence the second phase of voter registration on January 5, 2026, it was imperative for eligible citizens who were yet to register to take proactive steps in securing their electoral rights.

He emphasised that engaging in the registration process is not merely a civic duty but a fundamental exercise of democratic participation.





Abdul-Azeez opined that prospective voters should prioritise their registration by gathering necessary documentation and familiarising themselves with the registration process to avoid last-minute complications.

Furthermore, he said individuals should remain informed about the deadlines and ensure that their information is accurate to facilitate a smooth voting experience in the upcoming 2027 elections.

“By taking these steps, citizens can enhance the legitimacy of the electoral process and ensure that their voices are heard in shaping the future of their governance.



Ultimately, active participation in the electoral process is essential for a vibrant democracy, and timely registration is the first step towards fulfilling this responsibility,” he said.



In her intervention, the Communication Manager of the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Mujidat Agbabiaka-Sholeye, while speaking on behalf of the CEO, Ms. Brenda Anugwom, said the country has more youth than old people, adding that if only 2.6 million people have turned 18 years since the last registration process, and registered to vote, it shows that they still have faith in the system.



She added: “While this number of people have turned out for the continuous voter registration in this quarter, we expect even more people – both young and old, especially women to come out for the exercise in preparation for the 2027 General Elections.

“We cannot make a change in governance unless we participate. Our participation as citizens starts with simple exercises like having a voter’s card and voting during the elections. We want a better Nigeria and so everyone must put in their effort no matter how small. We want people to register as the election draws near.”