HaT Development Institute Organises Outreach

Dike Onwuamaeze

The HaT Development Institute (HaT), with operations in both Texas, United States and Nigeria, has continued its mission to improve elderly wellbeing through expanded community wellness programmes across the country.

The institute, according to a statement, recently held a successful outreach in Benin City, Edo State, which drew nearly 80 elderly participants.

A doctor from a general hospital, supported by a nurse and volunteers, provided free medical screenings, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, alongside wellness counselling.

It revealed that attendees received food packs, wellness kits, antihypertensive medications, and paracetamol.

HaTs’ President, Cynthia Eguzouwa, noted that the organisation intends to expand these events across more communities, emphasising the need to celebrate and support Nigeria’s elderly population.

“Our elderly deserve more than occasional care—they deserve consistent support, love, and recognition,” she said.

“We plan to host more of these wellness events across Nigeria to give back to the people who shaped us and to strengthen community bonds.”

With its cross-continental presence, HaT aims to collaborate with government agencies, private organisations, and community groups to scale elderly-focused wellness programmes nationwide.