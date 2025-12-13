Excitement as Daniel Ford Elite Table Tennis Championships Adds Cadet Event

In line with the new vision of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), the organisers of the annual Daniel Ford International Youth Invitational Table Tennis Championships have introduced a new U-12 category for the third edition of the competition holding from December 17 to 20, at the Molade Okonta-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Since its inception in 2023, the tournament has featured U-15 and U-19 events. The addition of the U-12 category is designed to allow cadet players to showcase their talent and be considered by national handlers for future development. Chairman of Daniel Ford, Yemi Edun, expressed delight at the progress of the championship.

“The tournament has been fantastic—it’s thrilling, engaging, and watching players progress to win bigger tournaments has been very encouraging. I’ve been quite pleased with how things have gone so far,” he said.

Organised in partnership with the NTTF, the championship has quickly become a fixture in Nigeria’s youth sports calendar, producing talents who now form the backbone of the national team. In 2024, the organisers introduced a pre-tournament clinic to sharpen players’ skills and prepare them mentally and technically for competition, making the event more than just a contest.

“We hope this tournament revitalizes our pipeline for elite-tier players. In sports, early mastery is crucial—some say by age 13, you should already be on the path. Nigeria, being the largest Black nation on earth, has immense talent to tap into. I fully envisage a future within the next seven years where Nigeria leads Africa in table tennis,” Edun added.

NTTF President, Adesoji Tayo, praised the impact of the Daniel Ford tournament in identifying home-grown stars who now form the bulk of Nigeria’s senior national teams.

“Most of the players who featured in the Daniel Ford tournament are now part of our national teams for men and women. Our new female team is largely made up of products of this competition. Events like this complement the federation’s efforts in talent discovery, and it is left to us to nurture them to stardom. Personally, I want to thank Mr. Yemi Edun for his genuine interest in table tennis and for the initiatives that have made this tournament a success annually. We look forward to another exciting edition as players eagerly anticipate the opportunities attached to the event.”

With the inclusion of the U-12 category, the Daniel Ford International Youth Invitational Table Tennis Championships continues to expand its reach, offering young athletes a pathway to national and international recognition.

More than just a competition, it has become a talent pipeline, a training ground, and a visionary platform for the future of Nigerian table tennis.