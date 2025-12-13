Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price by 16%, Pegs Gantry Price at N699/Litre

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

For the umpteenth time, the Dangote Refinery has reduced its petrol gantry price, cutting it from N828 to N699 per litre, representing about 16 per cent decrease or N129 per litre of the product.



Data monitored on Petroleumprice.ng yesterday, showed that the new price took effect on December 11, 2025, marking about the 20th petrol price adjustment announced by the refinery this year.

However, Nigerians were optimistic yesterday that the reduction of the ex-depot price will translate to a cut in fuel prices at the pumps.



The latest reduction aligns with previous attempts by the refinery to undercut the competition, who are majorly importers of the product. Aliko Dangote had assured that he has enough petrol in-country to meet the about 50 million litres per day consumption in the country.

Dangote during the week, also restated his commitment to keeping domestic fuel prices “reasonable and competitive” despite global volatility and persistent smuggling along Nigeria’s borders, after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.



He stated that prices would continue to fall as the refinery ramps up output and competes directly with imported products. “Prices are going down. The reason why prices have to go down is that we also have to compete with imports. But luckily for us now, the smuggling has reduced, not totally,” he stated.

If the reduced prices reflect at the pumps, intra and interstate travels during Christmas and New Year, will likely lead to a more enjoyable period for Nigerians, who have for over two years endured the impact of the economic reforms carried out by the Tinubu administration, including the removal of petrol subsidy and floating of the exchange rate.

Petroleumprice.ng, a market tracking digital platform, also reported fresh reductions across several private depots, including Sigmund Depot, which decreased its ex-depot price by N4 to N824 per litre.

Besides, Bulk Strategic posted a marginal drop of N3; TechnoOil implemented one of the sharpest decreases with a N15 cut, while A.A. Rano, NIPCO and Aiteo also slightly adjusted their rates.