  • Saturday, 13th December, 2025

Tinubu Meets Benue, Kaduna, Cross River Govs in State House

Nigeria | 16 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening held separate closed-door meetings with governors of Benue, Kaduna and Cross River states at the State House, Abuja, amid ongoing security and governance challenges in parts of the country.


The governors – Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Uba Sani of Kaduna and Bassey Otu of Cross River – arrived at the State House at different times before proceeding to meet with the President at his first floor office.


Though details of the engagements were not made public by the Presidency, reliable sources familiar with the discussions said the talks centred on security concerns and other pressing governance issues confronting the three states, including communal tensions, banditry and mounting economic pressures.


At the end of the meetings, the governors declined to speak with newsmen
who they exchanged brief greetings with but offered no comments as they departed the State House for their waiting official vehicles at the parking lot.


No official statement was also issued as at press time on the outcome of the “strategic” meetings.

