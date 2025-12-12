  • Friday, 12th December, 2025

NIS Announces Likely Interruptions in Digital Passport Platform Due to Maintenance 

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the maintenance of its Passport Digital Platform which may lead to temporary interruptions in some passport services.

The maintenance, which would be for some hours between December 12 and 16, according to a statement by the spokesman of NIS, Akinsola Akinlabi,

 is to enhance system performance and overall user experience.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public that it is carrying out routine maintenance on its Passport Digital Platform to enhance system performance and overall user experience.

“The maintenance window will run from 12:00am on 12 December 2025 to 6:00am on 14 December 2025 (GMT). During this period, users will experience temporary service interruptions, slow response times, or limited access to selected NIS Passport Services.

“The Service kindly requests the public’s patience and understanding as this maintenance is essential to sustaining a reliable, secure and efficient digital passport ecosystem. Our technical teams are working round-the-clock to ensure full-service restoration within the stated timeframe.”

Akinlabi however advised that for inquiries or assistance during the maintenance window, users may contact the NIS Support Team through the following channels:

•⁠ ⁠Email: support@immigration.gov.ng

•⁠ ⁠X (Twitter): @nigimmigration

•⁠ ⁠Instagram: @nigimmigration

•⁠ Facebook: @nigimmigration

•⁠ Contact Center Numbers: 09121900655, 09121556359, 09121477092 (24hrs All day).

