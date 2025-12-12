Ikpokpo Tasks Niger Delta Games’ Participating States to Nurture Discovered Talents

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Organisers of the 2nd edition of the Niger Delta Games havechallenged the states in the region to take full advantage of the opportunity provided through the games to nurture and harness the talents that are discovered.

Speaking at the official media unveiling of plans for the second edition in Lagos on Wednesday, Managing Director of Dunamis-Icon Limited, Project Consultants to the Games, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo (KSM), stressed that the major objective of the Niger Delta Games is to discover and groom potential podium athletes to reposition the region, not only to sustain its supremacy in national competitions, but to assist in securing the future of Nigerian sports.

He said part of its aims is to also empower athletes to attain gainful professional careers in domestic and international sports.

“The states of the Niger Delta have a duty to harness those talents identified at the games. On our part, we have identified over 600 athletes with potentials and it is left for them (the states) to work to help the athletes realise their full potentials”, Ikpokpo who also chairs the board of the Delta State Athletics Association declared.

To avoid undue advantage to any state, the Project Consultant hinted that each of the nine participating states would present equal 270 athletes to compete in the 17 sports disciplines to be featured in the games.

He declared that the Niger Delta Games does not encourage any of the participating states to be involved in age cheating and poaching.

“Part of the process is by getting down to the grassroots to inspire interest and participation in various sports disciplines, and strengthening eligibility rules to curb issues like age cheating and poaching across states, and encourage states to invest in sports infrastructure”, Ikpokpo explained.

“Critical to the task is the need for competitions which provides the platform for athletes to showcase their talents. This is what the NDDC is doing by sponsoring the games”.

Ikpokpo echoed earlier assurances of the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Alabo Boma Iyaye, that the 2nd Niger Delta Games would be more impactful than the first edition.

“Uyo has been acclaimed very successful, but I must admit that it was not perfect. We are going to build on the successes and deliver a more efficient second edition,” he promised.

He disclosed that the event would be held from February 20th to 27, 2026, and commended the host, Edo State, for the availability of needed sports infrastructure, and it’s maintenance of the iconic Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, amongst others.

In company with Ikpokpo at the press unveiling were Fred Edoreh, the Project Director, Harry Iwuala, head of Communications and publicity, Edi Lawani, head of Culture and Entertainment, Godwin Enakhena, Chairman of the Scouting and Mentorship Committee, and Onome Obrhute, head, Special Duties.