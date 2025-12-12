GTCO Reaffirms Commitment to Enterprise with Holiday Food and Drink Festival

Vanessa Obioha

As the countdown begins to the holiday edition of the Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC (GTCO) Food and Drink Festival, the financial institution has reiterated its commitment to promoting enterprise.

At a press briefing held at its Lagos headquarters, GTCO announced that this special holiday edition will feature over 200 vendors, twice the number typically featured at its annual festival. The number, it added, may yet increase before the event.

“The GTCO Food and Drink Festival holiday edition is a special end-of-year celebration designed to spotlight Africa’s vibrant culinary culture while delivering unforgettable holiday experiences for families, food lovers and entrepreneurs,” the Group said.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje noted that the culinary festival has evolved into a powerful platform for celebrating enterprise, creativity and the richness of African cuisine. “The Holiday Edition reflects our commitment to creating joyful shared experiences while supporting SMEs across the food and beverage value chain.”

To elevate this year’s festivities, GTCO is setting up a Christmas Village where handcrafted gifts and festive treats will be displayed. There will also be a large, immersive children’s play area featuring holiday-themed games and activities for all ages. In keeping with tradition, vendors will have free access to stalls, offering delicacies that reflect the culture and colours of the people.

This edition will also introduce street-food pop-ups with live demonstrations of popular local dishes. Beyond food and drink, selected DJs will provide music to keep the energy high throughout the two-day event.

The Holiday Edition of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival will take place on December 20 and 21 at GTCentre, Oniru, Lagos.