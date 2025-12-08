Adamawa to Launch Immunisation Drive to Boost Healthcare

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ADSPHCDA) is set to launch the National Immunisation Plus Days, a crucial initiative aimed at enhancing the state’s healthcare delivery system.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr. Suleiman Bashir Sa’idu, disclosed this during a media engagement in Yola, emphasising that the exercise is designed to build defense mechanisms against various diseases.

Sa’idu stressed that the immunisation drive is a vital component of the agency’s efforts to improve routine immunization and overall healthcare services in the state. He expressed gratitude to development partners, particularly UNICEF, for their unwavering support and cooperation.

The agency’s chairman noted that the increasing mobility of people, especially Nigerians traveling globally, heightens the risk of disease transmission, underscoring the need for vaccination to protect citizens, especially children.

Sa’idu urged residents to prioritise their wards’ health by cooperating with medical teams administering vaccines and availing themselves of necessary healthcare services.

Also speaking earlier, the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr James Vasumu, said that the Adamawa State Government has demonstrated its commitment to healthcare development by transmitting N100 million to UNICEF and N50 million to UNFPA as counter-funding.

Vasumu, however, lauded the media for its support and cooperation, acknowledging the significant impact of its publicity efforts on the agency’s successes.

He also commended development partners, traditional, and religious leaders for promoting the agency’s activities in the state.

The agency’s efforts aim to improve healthcare services, protect children, and promote overall well-being in Adamawa State.

The immunisation drive is a testament to the agency’s dedication to enhancing healthcare delivery in the state.