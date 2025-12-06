Oyagbola: Mentoring Can Position Women to Take on Influential Roles in Society

WISCAR’s 2025 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference highlighted the critical role of mentoring in empowering women. The Founder, Amina Oyagbola, tells Funmi Ogundare how structured mentorship positions women to influence policy, strengthen governance, and drive national development, shaping a more inclusive Nigeria

What does this year’s theme, ‘Claiming Our Future: Women in Leadership and Policy Transformation’, mean in practical terms for Nigerian women today?

The theme reflects WISCAR’s vision for women to take ownership of their leadership journey and play an active role in shaping Nigeria’s future. It calls for women to move from advocacy to action by driving policy reforms, influencing governance, and leading transformation across every sector. It also reinforces WISCAR’s mission to develop women who lead with competence, character, and commitment to nation-building. ‘Claiming Our Future’, is both a declaration and a strategy, It’s about women shaping Nigeria’s reform agenda through leadership that delivers results, accountability, and inclusion. The future of governance, enterprise, and policy cannot be built for women without being built by women.

Why was this theme chosen at this point?

This year’s theme aligns with the national and global momentum around gender equity. With the federal government’s renewed focus on women’s inclusion and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, WISCAR saw the need to spotlight how women can move from policy conversation to implementation. The theme underscores that the future belongs to women who claim space, influence systems, and lead change. It is also a reflection of Nigeria’s defining moment, a call to translate political commitment into institutional reform, and ensure that gender equity becomes a measurable pillar of national transformation.

How does this conference intend to move beyond discussion to drive real policy transformation?

The ALMC is not only a forum for dialogue but also a platform for action. WISCAR is convening key leaders from the public, private, and civil society sectors to co-create policy recommendations that will strengthen accountability and implementation of gender equity frameworks such as the National Gender Policy and the Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy. The conference outcomes will feed into ongoing advocacy and leadership development programmes that WISCAR is championing nationwide. In addition, the conference outcomes will inform WISCAR’s policy advocacy briefs, leadership fellowship engagements, and mentorship curriculum, ensuring that every conversation translates into measurable reform steps and sustained institutional accountability.

The 2025 conference featured the graduation of the first cohort of the Women in Law Mentoring Programme (WILMP). What was the significance of this milestone?

The graduation of the inaugural WILMP cohort represents a major step in WISCAR’s efforts to strengthen women’s leadership in law and governance. It demonstrates how structured mentoring can transform professional development and position women to take on influential roles in policy, justice, and governance. It also showcases WISCAR’s ability to design focused programmes that address specific industry gaps and drive measurable leadership impact. This milestone also coincides with WISCAR’s largest mentorship intake to date, with over 90 mentees across WIN 1, WIN 2, and WIN 3, reaffirming the organisation’s growing reach and impact. Beyond law, WILMP also represents a scalable model , one we intend to replicate across other sectors such as engineering, finance, and media , proving that mentorship is not just a career tool but a national development tool.

After 17 years of empowering women, what continues to challenge WISCAR about the barriers women face in leadership?

While there has been significant progress, women still face structural and cultural barriers that limit their advancement. What continues to challenge WISCAR is the persistence of these barriers across sectors, but what inspires us is the determination of Nigerian women who continue to lead, innovate, and excel. Each year, WISCAR renews its commitment to dismantling these obstacles through mentorship, advocacy, and leadership development.

Our current focus is on strengthening accountability systems because breaking barriers isn’t only about empowering women, it’s about reforming the institutions that shape opportunity.

Can you tell us about the WISCAR Mentoring Book and its purpose?

The WISCAR Mentoring Book captures 17 years of learning, impact, and practice from our mentoring model. It is a practical guide that helps organisations and individuals institutionalise mentorship as a tool for professional and leadership growth. The book outlines frameworks, case studies, and insights that demonstrate how structured mentoring can transform both careers and corporate cultures. It serves as a valuable resource for companies seeking to embed mentorship in their leadership pipeline and for individuals committed to continuous development. The book also serves as an evidence base for policy engagement, showing how mentorship can be mainstreamed as a national leadership development strategy.

How does the conference advance WISCAR’s broader mission and national impact?

The WISCAR Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference is more than a conversation; it is an accelerator for change. It convenes leaders from government, business, and civil society to share insights, influence policy, and inspire collective action. This year’s focus on policy transformation and inclusive leadership reinforces WISCAR’s advocacy for the implementation of the National Gender Policy, 35 per cent female representation by 2027, and gender-responsive governance. The outcomes will inform ongoing engagement with policymakers, corporate leaders, and development partners to create sustainable systems that empower women. In essence, this conference marks a transition from intention to impact, from advocacy to accountability, charting a clear course toward an inclusive Nigeria where women are co-architects of reform.

What new ecosystems, policy networks, funding pathways, cross-sector alliances is WISCAR building to support women aspiring to governance and nation-building roles?

We are proud to be part of the Women in Leadership Coalition, made up of WISCAR, WILAN, WIMBIZ, and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The coalition is united behind three clear asks; 35% representation of women in government and appointive positions, 35% women in corporate leadership and on boards, and the adoption of progressive labour policies including extended maternity and paternity leave. For the first time in Africa, organisations across civil society, the private sector and government have come together in a single, coordinated coalition for women’s leadership. The early wins, from joint advocacy to aligned policy commitments, demonstrate the power of this unified approach and show why this model should be replicated across the continent.