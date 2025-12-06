IGP: Women Officers Are Not an Appendix in Our Story, They Are Essential to Our Mission

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has affirmed that women officers in the Nigeria Police Force are central to the institution’s identity, essential to its mission, and instrumental to its future.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 70-year legacy of women in policing, Egbetokun paid tribute to their resilience, professionalism, and courage, urging the younger generation of female officers to shape the next chapter of policing in Nigeria.

“Women officers are not an appendix in our story. They are central to our identity, essential to our mission, and instrumental to our future,” he stated.

He also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for their support in empowering women across the Force.

Reflecting on the history of women in the Nigeria Police Force, Egbetokun noted that when they were first admitted in 1955, their roles were largely restricted to juvenile welfare, clerical duties, and cases involving women and children.

“Despite these limitations, the pioneering officers set a standard of discipline, compassion, and dedication that has influenced the entire institution.

“Today, thousands of women serve in operational, investigative, tactical, and leadership roles, including specialised units, strategic commands, and international peacekeeping missions.

“We stand taller because they stood firm. We walk freely because they walked fearlessly. We lead proudly because they led purposefully,” he said.

Egbetokun highlighted their vital contributions in intelligence, cybercrime, forensic science, counter-terrorism, sexual and gender-based violence response, and community policing.

IGP also highlighted the establishment of the NPF Gender Unit, which promotes gender-responsive policing, supports victims of gender-based violence, and ensures workplace fairness.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to merit-based promotions, expanded training, greater representation of women in command roles, and family-friendly policies.

He urged female officers to continue building a culture of professionalism, compassion, and competence.

He said, “To every female police officer—past, present, and future: We see you. We value you. We celebrate you.”

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun, received the National Police Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Commissioner Shanta Emily Knowles, OM, on a courtesy visit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting formed part of ongoing efforts to strengthen international policing cooperation, with both leaders discussing strategic collaboration in areas such as training and capacity development, intelligence gathering, security partnerships, and enhanced border management.

According to Force Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the discussions reinforced the shared commitment of both institutions to combating transnational crime and fostering stronger operational ties.

Egbetokun welcomed the renewed cooperation, highlighting that joint training, expertise exchange, and collaborative security initiatives would enhance policing and national security in both countries.

He reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to promoting meaningful international partnerships that support national and global security objectives.