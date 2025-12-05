Remo Obas Adopt Empowerment Project as Credible Economic Drive for Women

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Monarchs under the aegies of Remo Council of Obas have adopted the Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up (NFWP-SU) as a credible economic initiative for women at the grassroots, pledging full support and committing to widespread sensitisation across the Remo communities.

The endorsement was made during the Council’s meeting held at the Palace of the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi.

The Council, which has over 30 traditional rulers at the meeting, declared their readiness to mobilise women in their domains to form affinity groups and take advantage of the project’s empowerment opportunities.

The monarchs described the NFWP-SU as a transformational initiative that strengthens women’s financial capacity and bridges market-access gaps for female entrepreneurs.

Advising the NFWP-SU team to deepen community engagement and sustain transparency in group formation and programme processes, the monarchs urged them to embrace the programme wholeheartedly, form credible groups, and remain consistent in their savings and business practices to maximise the life-changing opportunities the project offers.

Speaking earlier, the Ogun State Project Coordinator, Mrs. Bolanle Fadairo, reaffirmed that the programme focuses on empowering women through financial literacy, improved business skills, market linkages, and the integration of technology into their enterprises.

She noted the NFWP-SU remains a non-political initiative with measurable results across participating LGAs.

Fadairo highlighted achievements recorded in Ijebu North-East and Ikenne, where the project has already upskilled numerous businesswomen and expanded access to financial opportunities.

According to her, the Ogun State Scale-Up targets at least 105,000 women, including 25,000 in the Remo and Sagamu axis, numbers she stated could rise with increased community support.

She further recalled that the project team, alongside Women Affinity Group leaders, earlier stormed Lusada International Market as part of its sensitisation tour, earning strong support from the Onigboko of Orile-Igboko Igbesa, Oba Nasir Ayinla, and other monarchs in Awori kingdom.

“Our intention was to begin with market storms and seek royal blessings to ensure the programme succeeds in every community,” she added.