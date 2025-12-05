Reflections on the Alex Otti’s Miracle in Abia State

Guest Columnist with Kenneth Kalu

On a rainy morning in May 2023—specifically on May 29—a significant turning point occurred in Abia State. For years, Abia had endured severe leadership failures: salaries of workers were routinely unpaid, pensioners suffered prolonged hardship due to unpaid entitlements, and the morale of the civil service had collapsed. By the time His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, assumed office, a majority of civil servants lacked any motivation to report to work, essential service delivery by the Government had reached the zero level, and the citizenry had largely lost confidence in the Government. In effect, the ship of state had become rudderless.

In the months and years leading up to May 2023, virtually every sector in Abia State had succumbed to severe decay. Travelling from one community to another had become an ordeal due to the deplorable state of the roads—many of which, in both urban and rural areas, had deteriorated so extensively that they could no longer be regarded as motorable routes. Meanwhile, criminals operated with alarming ease, rendering certain parts of the State inaccessible. Public schools had ceased to function as proper learning environments, and facilities regarded as government hospitals—whether primary or secondary health facilities—had degenerated into spaces overtaken by rodents and other vermin.

In truth, nearly every facet of the State’s infrastructure and public service delivery had reached a state of free fall, the result of prolonged and reckless neglect from an irresponsible State administration. Even in a nation accustomed to the challenges of poor governance, the condition of Abia State was utterly deplorable. The situation was so dire that the mention of Abia State often evoked a weird combination of scorn and sympathy from observers across the country. The condition of Abia prior to May 2023 was not merely troubling—it was profoundly alarming.

After many years of gross mismanagement of public resources by a succession of rapacious and irresponsible administrations, a troubling narrative began to take root among the people of Abia State. Repeated falsehoods—continuously propagated by those entrusted with leadership—claimed that the State lacked the financial capacity to pay its workers or to undertake meaningful infrastructure development. Over time, these distortions were internalized by many Abians, and the false narrative was gradually becoming accepted as truth: Abia does not have money to pay salaries.

Under the weight of this false narrative, public expectations diminished and the State leadership shamelessly carried on with complete disregard for its social contract with the citizens. Abians began to live with the shame of being considered the worst in terms of socio-economic development in the country. It became commonplace to encounter government offices in a state of embarrassing disrepair—walls left unpainted, broken furniture littering offices, and no efforts made toward even the most basic maintenance. This was the lived reality of Abia State up until May 28, 2023. The supposed “lack of funds” became the standard excuse, the convenient cover, and ultimately the lie that some citizens began to accept with a sense of resignation and helplessness.

Then came that transformative rainy morning in May 2023—an historic watershed for a people who had endured more than two decades of abuse, neglect, misrule, and institutionalized hardship. Abians, who had for years been subject to national ridicule—even among States with equally challenging records—stood at the threshold of renewal. On May 29, 2023, when Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, took the oath of office as the Executive Governor of Abia State, a palpable sense of hope swept across the State. For many, it was evident that a decisive break from the past had finally arrived. There was widespread confidence that under Alex Otti, Abia State would experience governance markedly superior to that of previous administrations. Indeed, there was little doubt that real change had come, and expectations of a new era were both high and justified. Yet, the central point must be made: even among the most devoted loyalists of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti—those who had long affirmed his diligence, prudence, compassion, and deep sense of empathy—very few could have anticipated the extraordinary degree of transformation that would unfold within Abia State in just thirty months. The scale, speed, and depth of progress have far exceeded the expectations of even the staunchest supporters of Alex Otti.

Who could have imagined that a State which, before May 2023, failed to pay workers’ salaries would, within a single month of new leadership, not only resume regular salary payments but also begin to clear substantial arrears owed to workers and pensioners by previous administrations? Who could have believed that pensions—long underpaid or ignored—would be restored to 100% payment, a feat that earlier governments repeatedly claimed was impossible due to the false excuse of a “lean financial resource”? Who would have foreseen that the construction giant, Julius Berger, would mobilize to Abia State to reconstruct Port Harcourt Road, in Aba—a strategic economic corridor which had been abandoned for decades? Or that a State once dismissed as “too financially distressed to pay salaries” would embark on the construction of the 67-kilometre Umuahia–Isuikwuato–Abiriba–Ohafia Road, a critical ring road linking Abia Central to Abia North, and which had equally fallen due to government neglect? Again, who would have believed that nearly all major roads in Aba would be rebuilt, modernized, and illuminated with solar-powered streetlights? Today, across every Local Government Area in Abia State, significant road projects have either been completed or are approaching completion. The transformation is not merely visible—it is historic.

Which of the projects shall one mention first? Is it the sweeping transformation underway in the capital city of Umuahia, the expansion of Aguiyi-Ironsi Boulevard and Library Avenue; or the comprehensive urban renewal initiative for the Umuahia metropolis? As of November 20, 2025, a total of 345 road projects, covering about 557.9 kilometres, have been completed across the State, with numerous additional projects advancing steadily toward completion. All of these have been achieved within a mere two and a half years. The scale is astonishing; the impact, transformative.

Beyond the remarkable advances in road infrastructure, the health sector has also witnessed unprecedented progress. The flagship initiative known as “Project Ekwueme”—a comprehensive scheme to rebuild and equip 200 primary healthcare centres across Abia State—stands as a visionary intervention and a masterstroke in public health revitalization. This has been complemented by substantial investments in the secondary and tertiary healthcare sub-sectors, including the rebuilding of virtually all general hospitals in the State, and the ongoing transformation of the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, the Abia State Specialist Hospital in Umuahia, and the hospitals in Amachara and Umunnato. Each of these institutions is being elevated to world-class standards befitting modern tertiary healthcare delivery. All of these accomplishments—and many more—have been recorded within the first thirty months of the current administration. How was such an extraordinary turnaround possible? The answers lie in vision, discipline, integrity, and a relentless commitment to the welfare of the people.

In the education sector, the introduction of free and compulsory primary and secondary education has fundamentally reshaped the trajectory of basic learning in Abia State. Today, faith has returned to the public school system in the State, as thousands of new teachers have been recruited into the system to meet the explosion in the number of students. Within a span of just thirty months, the administration of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, has initiated comprehensive reconstruction of dilapidated public primary and secondary schools—institutions which had, for years, stood as stark symbols of collective failure, neglect and a profound disservice to an otherwise industrious and talented populace.

In addition, the State Government has embarked on an aggressive revitalization of the tertiary educational institutions in the State. Recently, the Governor embarked on an unscheduled inspection tour of the Abia State University in Uturu, where he literarily apologized to the students for the decades of neglect by past administrations. Today, the university campus has become like a construction site, as new hostels, new lecture theatres and internal roads on campus are simultaneously under construction. The case is the same for Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnique (formerly, Abia State Polytechnique), Aba. The Polytechnique has witnessed so much transformations during these past 2 years and has been designated as a center of excellence, with all the programs offered by the institutions receiving the highest level of accreditation applicable to each discipline. Today, the Abia State College of Education (Technical) in Arochukwu is equally receiving deserved attention consistent with the Government’s vision to make the State’s tertiary institutions centers of excellence.

Across every sector—agriculture, power and public utilities, transport, sports, and beyond—significant investments have been made, yielding tangible improvements in communities throughout the State. Workers’ welfare has been accorded due priority as well. The Government has rehabilitated and fully equipped the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat in Umuahia, and has built a brand-new office complex for the Secretary to the State Government and its bureaus. Additionally, new office buildings have been procured for the Civil Service Commission and several other government agencies, all aimed at creating a more conducive and dignified working environment for civil servants.

Consistent with the substantial investments in physical infrastructure, the administration has placed strong emphasis on “soft infrastructure,” including sanitation, human capital development, and security. Today, the major cities of Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia wear a markedly improved and dignified look, thanks to the revitalized Abia State Environmental Protection Agency. The towering heaps of refuse that once defaced the urban landscape—particularly in Aba—have vanished, replaced by clean streets, newly marked roadways, and solar-powered street lighting.

Equally noteworthy is the Government’s strategic investment in the development of youth talent. The TechRise Initiative, a flagship State Government programme, is equipping young Abians with globally relevant skills in information and communication technology and related fields. The programme admits participants from all Local Government Areas and subjects them to an intensive three-month residential bootcamp designed to prepare them for success in today’s highly competitive global talent ecosystem.

The Government’s capacity building initiatives for young people have extended far beyond the realm of information and communication technology. There has been a deliberate and strategic effort to equip interested youths with modern agricultural techniques and agribusiness competencies. Under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, hundreds of young Abians have been sponsored to undergo hands-on training on mechanized agriculture. Upon successful completion, participants have also been provided with funding support to advance their agricultural ventures.

Across all sectors, one feature stands out unmistakably: the administration’s fervent commitment—its unmistakable hunger—to make enduring and transformative contributions to the lives of the people. The Otti administration is unequivocal in its mission to fundamentally reposition Abia State. Its governance model rests on credible moral and intellectual foundations, and its policies and programmes are guided by the overarching objective of expanding the public good for the benefit of everyone in the State.

In August 2025, the Abia State Government inaugurated the Abia Leadership Academy (ALA), a visionary initiative designed to prepare young Abians for the demands of leadership in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving world. During its inaugural cohort, approximately 1,000 youths between the ages of 16 and 20 were trained in core leadership principles, including strategic visioning, the virtues of integrity and empathy, and the importance of disciplined community service and civic responsibility. As with many initiatives introduced under the administration of Governor Alex Otti, the ALA has been widely acknowledged as a transformational programme whose positive impacts will continue to shape the society for decades to come. Graduates of the Academy—referred to as ALA Fellows—are already demonstrating remarkable leadership, designing and implementing impactful projects inspired by the lessons, values, and networks gained through the Academy.

With all these tangible, verifiable, and profoundly impactful projects and initiatives accomplished within a mere 30 months, a singular question has continued to preoccupy observers, analysts, and citizens alike. It is the question that has intrigued supporters and critics in equal measure: How? How has Dr. Alex Otti achieved so much and so swiftly, using the same State resources that were previously described as insufficient even to pay workers’ salaries? These questions have been asked repeatedly—and will undoubtedly continue to be asked. Indeed, it would not be surprising if the reader of this piece is likewise pondering on how His Excellency has delivered such an extraordinary transformation in a State that was only recently one of the most poorly governed in the country.

As one who closely monitored the affairs of Abia State prior to 2023, and who has had the rare privilege of working with His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, over the past thirty months, I am compelled to offer my reflections on the extraordinary transformation that has unfolded during this period. This exposition is intended not only to document the remarkable progress witnessed in Abia State but also to illuminate important lessons in political leadership. My analysis of what we may now refer to as the Alex Otti’s Miracle in Abia may be explicated through three critical lenses: the value of Goodwill, the power of Vision, and the virtue of Execution. Through careful observation of His Excellency’s leadership style and operational approach, I have come to the conclusion that these three elements—Goodwill, Vision, and Execution—may collectively offer valuable insights into what has become both a national and international point of curiosity: How is Dr. Alex Chioma Otti achieving such unprecedented results in Abia State? It is my hope that by disentangling and examining these elements, those who aspire to leadership positions in our dear country may find within them enduring lessons of value.

The first of these elements is Goodwill. As an accountant, I have long understood that goodwill possesses real and measurable value. It appears on the assets side of a balance sheet and it is categorized as an intangible asset that explains why an entity may be worth more than the sum of its net tangible assets (net assets defined as total assets minus total liabilities). In clearer terms, goodwill is generated through a solid reputation, consistent good conduct, brand recognition, and other positive attributes that stakeholders or agents value and are willing to reward. It is the advantage one derives from a good name and the trust it inspires. In public leadership, as in private business engagements, goodwill is indispensable.

The second ingredient is Vision, a concept widely understood yet often poorly practiced. For the purposes of this reflection, vision may be described as the mental projection of a desired future—an image so compelling that it shapes the choices, actions, and inactions of the one who holds it. A clear vision inspires deliberate steps; it provides a vivid sense of direction and sustains momentum even in the face of adversity. Whether personal, organizational, or societal, vision functions as a motivator. It compels the visioner to persist, regardless of obstacles—real or imagined. Crucially, the visioner is responsible for carrying this vision and must remain committed to its guiding direction. This explains why leaders who surrender their agency to external forces—whether labelled “godfathers” or otherwise—inevitably forfeit the benefits of true visioning. Indeed, this absence of agency contributed significantly to the failures witnessed in Abia State before the emergence of Governor Alex Otti.

The third and perhaps most decisive ingredient is Execution. Execution is the disciplined act of carrying plans to their fulfilment. It is the ability to translate ideas, policies, and strategies into tangible outcomes. Among all the elements of planning or visioning, execution stands supreme. One may have the most elaborate development plans—20-year, 30-year, or even 50-year masterplans—beautifully crafted by experts; but without effective execution, such documents remain nothing more than well-designed manuscripts with no real impact. History is replete, even in our nation, with examples of ambitious plans that failed for no other reason than the absence of committed, rigorous, and sustained execution.

For those seeking to unravel what has come to be known as the Abia puzzle—the Alex Otti’s miracle—that has confounded followers, unsettled the opposition, and eluded even the most astute analysts, the answer may be the strategic and masterful combination of these three essential elements: Goodwill, Vision, and Execution. This rare and powerful synergy of attributes is embodied in His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, the Governor of Abia State. In the following analysis, I aim to illustrate how these three ingredients converge to drive the extraordinary transformation witnessed in Abia State.

Goodwill represents the trust, confidence, and moral credibility a leader commands. It ensures that those who interact with the leader—whether appointees, contractors, investors, or development partners—are confident in the leader’s fairness, integrity, and commitment to mutual benefit. Goodwill inspires people/actors to give their best, to engage fully, and to collaborate without fear of manipulation or exploitation. His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, has cultivated and sustained substantial goodwill across multiple sectors, a testament to his proven track record of excellence, integrity, and ethical conduct in all his previous endeavors.

Vision is the guiding light that transforms intention into action. A clear and compelling vision provides direction, purpose, and measurable goals, ensuring that governance is deliberate, focused, and effective. In contrast, leaders who ascend to office without a coherent vision often preside over rudderless administrations, where power and prestige overshadow public service. Governor Alex Otti, however, presents a vision of unmistakable clarity and ambition. The quality of his manifesto, and the meticulous care invested in its formulation, reflect a leader with an unwavering commitment to a new and transformed Abia State—one defined by real development, progress, efficiency, and service to the people.

Execution is the disciplined ability to translate vision into tangible results, to consistently achieve the right outcomes without succumbing to distractions. A major lesson here is that distractions may arise not only from opposition forces but also, at times, from well-meaning but misguided loyalists of a leader. Execution will fail, for example, if projects were awarded to loyalists who lack the competence to deliver on the project. Execution distinguishes rhetoric from action, theory from practice, and intention from accomplishment. To realize a desired state of affairs, one must execute—and execute effectively. Governor Alex Otti’s distinguished record in the financial services industry attests to his mastery of execution. His diligence is unwavering, and his empathy—evident in his interactions and policy decisions—has cemented his reputation as a leader of exceptional capability.

The first 30 months of Governor Alex Otti’s administration offer invaluable lessons for public officeholders and aspirants alike. Those yet to enter public service can begin today to cultivate their own goodwill—an asset of enduring value. Like all meaningful endeavors, building goodwill requires intentionality, deliberate choices, and consistency in word and deed. It is shaped by associations, actions, inactions, and the principles one upholds. Goodwill possesses both intrinsic and financial value; it can be a decisive factor in leadership. My professional training as an accountant recognizes goodwill as a measurable asset on corporate balance sheets, yet my experience with His Excellency has demonstrated that goodwill can also serve as a defining force in governance. Similarly, Vision and Execution are attributes that each leader can nurture, refine, and deploy strategically to achieve transformative results.

Under the leadership of Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, Abia State has witnessed remarkable progress across every sector, and the positive impact on the lives of Abians is both tangible and profound. The achievements of his administration have redefined governance in the State, inspiring hope for a nation in which public trust in leadership has sadly waned. While few political officeholders may fully comprehend the principles and tactics of transformational leadership, the governance model demonstrated by Governor Otti offers an exemplary template. It is a model worthy of careful documentation and incorporation into the curricula of leadership, politics, and development studies at institutions of higher learning. For students and everyone interested in governance, public administration, and development studies, the Alex Otti’s miracle in Abia presents a compelling case study in visionary, results oriented leadership.

•Prof. Kenneth Kalu, FCA, is the Secretary to the Abia State Government