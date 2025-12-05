Radda Alleges Opposition Against Peace in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has alleged that the opposition were against the return of peace in the state, stressing that they are intent on continuing a situation that would enable them proclaim the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state as a failed government.

Radda explained that the “return of peace” in banditry-ravaged local government areas of the state had annoyed the opposition because they did not want his government to succeed.

The governor spoke yesterday in Danmusa, one of the bandit-infected local government areas. He said farming and socio-economic activities had returned in all the hitherto frontline local governments of the state.

He was in Danmusa in continuation of his local government tour across the 34 local government councils of the state to inspect projects and interact with people at the grassroots.

While addressing stakeholders of the local government, Radda stressed that after over 10 years of battling security challenges orchestrated by bandits, peace had returned to Danmusa.

Radda, who spoke more in the Hausa language, did not mention the names of the opposition figures, allegedly, opposing peace in the state. But he seemed to be referring to opposition leaders, who had been criticising his security initiatives.

An indigene of Danmusa and leader of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, had been criticising Radda’s security measures initiated to curb banditry and other criminalities besetting the state.

Inuwa’s criticism and that of former Senator Ahmed Kaita might have informed the governor’s speech during the state-wide tour, which had been dismissed by the opposition as a 2027 campaign.

But Radda, who described the opposition as celebrants of killings and abductions in the state, said his government would not be deterred by their blackmails into failing the Katsina people.

He stated, “Some individuals are averse to witnessing the return of peace in Katsina, as they seek to proclaim the APC as a failed government. However, the APC-led government has come to stay.

“You will observe certain individuals, endowed with wisdom, education, and respect, yet blinded to governance, who seek to capitalise on violence to proclaim the government’s failure on radio stations.

“But if the government fails and you assume power, will you govern without the people if they are being killed? My primary concern is Katsina, not governance, and I shall continue to act in the best interest of the people of Katsina.”

Radda called on the people of Danmusa Local Government Area to continue to be law-abiding and shun any act capable of truncating peace and development in the state.