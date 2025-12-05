  • Friday, 5th December, 2025

Platnova Listed Among Nigeria’s Top 100 Fastest-growing Coys

Business | 2 seconds ago

In a landmark recognition of innovation and economic impact, Platnova, the innovative fintech platform powering borderless finance for Africans, has been officially recognized as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria at the esteemed SME 100 AWARDS 2025. The distinction was awarded at a grand ceremony in Lagos, organised by BusinessDay Media Limited, Nigeria’s foremost authority in business news and economic intelligence. This recognition positions Platnova among Nigeria’s most dynamic and scalable small and medium enterprises.

Speaking at the award ceremony, CEO and Co-founder of Platnova, Dr. Benjamin Oyemonlan, stated: “This recognition as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing SMEs is a powerful validation of our mission to build financial solutions that transcend borders. We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team and loyal users who fuel this growth every day. This achievement strengthens our commitment to empowering more Nigerians and African businesses to compete and thrive seamlessly on the global stage.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.