Platnova Listed Among Nigeria’s Top 100 Fastest-growing Coys

In a landmark recognition of innovation and economic impact, Platnova, the innovative fintech platform powering borderless finance for Africans, has been officially recognized as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs in Nigeria at the esteemed SME 100 AWARDS 2025. The distinction was awarded at a grand ceremony in Lagos, organised by BusinessDay Media Limited, Nigeria’s foremost authority in business news and economic intelligence. This recognition positions Platnova among Nigeria’s most dynamic and scalable small and medium enterprises.

Speaking at the award ceremony, CEO and Co-founder of Platnova, Dr. Benjamin Oyemonlan, stated: “This recognition as one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing SMEs is a powerful validation of our mission to build financial solutions that transcend borders. We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team and loyal users who fuel this growth every day. This achievement strengthens our commitment to empowering more Nigerians and African businesses to compete and thrive seamlessly on the global stage.”