Osun Guber: APC Disqualifies Omisore, Six Others

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the December 13 Osun State governorship primary, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has disqualified former APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and six other aspirants.

The committee cited gaps and irregularities in their nomination processes.

The Screening Committee, led by Chief Obinna Uzoh concluded its proceedings on December 4, 2025, and submitted its report to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja on Friday.

The committee in its reports said thedisqualified aspirants including; Omisore, Babatunde Oralusi, Oyedotun Babayemi, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Benedict Alabi, Adegoke Rasheed Okiki, and Sen. Babajide Omoworare did not submit proof of sponsorship from at least five fully registered and financially current party members from each Local Government Area in Osun State, as stipulated by Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution and Paragraph 6(c) of the party guidelines.

The committee added that only Mulikat Jimoh and Munirudeen Oyebamiji were approved to participate in the primary election.

The committee stated: “In carrying out its assignment, the Committee adopted the following screening process:

“Examination of documents and materials: All forms, declarations, supporting materials, and attachments submitted by aspirants were thoroughly reviewed to verify their authenticity and compliance with statutory and party requirements.

“Each aspirant underwent a structured interview session during which the Committee assessed their knowledge of party rules, personal preparedness, adherence to nomination requirements, and overall suitability.

“This methodology ensured a transparent, fair, and objective evaluation process.”

The report revealed that the Committee received a petition from the Osun APC Renewal Group calling for the disqualification of the two aspirants who were said to have failed to meet the mandatory nomination requirements set out in the APC Constitution and the party’s guidelines for the governorship primary.

It added: “Upon careful review, the Committee found the issues raised in the petition to be weighty, substantial, and relevant to the integrity of the screening process.

“In the interest of fairness, transparency, and uniform application of the Party’s rules, the Committee resolved that the concerns highlighted should not be applied selectively.

“The Committee found that two aspirants, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebanji, satisfactorily met all constitutional and guideline requirements of the APC, including proper nomination by the requisite number of fully registered, financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area.

“The Committee observed that seven aspirants—Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Babatunde Oralusi, Mr. Oyedotun Babayemi, Dr. Akinade Ogunbiyi, Benedict Alabi, Adegoke Adekunle, and Sen. Babajide Omoworare—failed to meet the mandatory nomination requirement of being sponsored by five fully registered and financially up-to-date members from each Local Government Area, contrary to Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution, as well as Paragraph 6(c) of the APC Guidelines for the 2025 Governorship Primary.”

The Committee lamented that the party’s structure in Osun State continues to be deeply divided.

It, therefore, recommended that the National Leadership immediately establish a robust reconciliation mechanism to unify all factions and groups.

It was of the opinion that a harmonised party was essential for a credible primary and success at the gubernatorial election.

It noted: “To foster broad inclusion and minimise feelings of marginalisation, the Party should ensure that political appointments, party offices, and campaign roles are evenly distributed across all zones, blocs, and interest groups within the State.

“The Committee expresses its profound gratitude to the NWC and the leadership of the APC for the confidence reposed in us, the members, to undertake this important assignment. We affirm our unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness and credibility that define our party.”