House Directs Education Ministry to Rescind its Curriculum Review Policy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The House of Representatives has called on the Ministry of Education to rescind the implementation of its curriculum review policy considering the limited time frame and to give students a fair chance of success at these examinations.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved at the plenary on Tuesday by Hon. Oboku Oforji.

Moving the motion, the lawmaker said following directive from the ministry, key subjects, including but not limited to, Computer Studies, Data Processing, Electrical Installation and Maintenance, Photography and Civic Education have been removed from the WAEC Portal.

He said while acknowledging the efforts to enhance the national curriculum, the timing is just not right.

Oforji noted that trade subjects like Data Processing are among the most popular and widely offered subjects in many schools across the country because of its market relevance and students’ interest.

He stressed that Computer Studies is almost universally offered and is fundamental to modern digital literacy, making its sudden removal counterproductive at a time the world is going digital.

Similarly, the lawmaker emphasised that Civic Education which was previously a compulsory subject in all secondary schools, thus, students have been mandated to study it for two years.

Oforji wondered why should Civic Education was removed from the curriculum when the bulk of what the National Orientation Agency does is enlighten citizens about their civic duties as good citizens of Nigeria.

He expressed worry that at a time when the world is going digital especially in the educational sector and Nigeria is trying to catch up that you remove a fundamental subject like Computer Science.

According to him, “most of our examination bodies are adopting the CBT model for the conduct of their examinations. How will such students learn the basics. Students in SS3 have been diligently studying these removed subjects (Data Processing, Computer Studies, Civic Education, etc) from SS1.”

Oforji argued that the removal of three or more foundational subjects from the mandatory eight subjects, limits the students, and violates the minimum requirement for the examination which is eight, they will now be left with five subjects.

The lawmaker noted that with the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), barely four months away, it is academically impossible for students to select and adequately prepare for new unstudied subjects to meet the required eight subjects (at least three new subjects).

He expressed concern that thousands of students across the federation preparing for the 2026 WASSCE to be conducted by WAEC are in distress and confusion.

He said it was imperative that students in SS3, who are four months away from their examinations be allowed to write the WASSCE in subjects they have been studying since SS1, the implementation of this new curriculum should be rescinded.

The House resolved to: “Urge the Federal Ministry of Education to as a matter of urgency, considering the limited time frame; to rescind the implementation of this directive, to give students a fair chance of success at these examinations.”