HIV/AIDS AND INADEQUATE RESPONSE

Health authorities should do more to curb the disease

The 2025 World Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Day was marked on Monday with the theme, ‘Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.’ Yet another reminder that Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is still a global health challenge. The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, called for renewed commitment to ending the disease by 2030. “Over the years, Nigeria has made remarkable progress in HIV prevention, treatment, and care, but our journey towards an AIDS-free nation continues,” she said while admonishing young people to take responsibility for their health. “Every Nigerian deserves access to life-saving services, free from stigma and discrimination.”

Unfortunately, at a period the World Health Organisation (WHO) is calling on global leaders to address the inequalities that hinder progress in ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, stakeholders in Nigeria do not seem to be paying much attention. A recent report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) stated that Nigeria contributes 46 per cent of new infections among children in the West and Central African region and 18 per cent of the global figure. Furthermore, only about 30 per cent of children who need antiretroviral therapy (ART) are receiving it compared to 90 per cent of adults living with HIV. And just one-third of pregnant women living with the virus are receiving antiretroviral treatment to prevent its transmission to their infants. While the prevalence varies from one state to another, it is estimated that about two million Nigerians are infected with the virus.

It is disturbing that Nigeria ranks third among countries with the highest burden of HIV infection in the world. But it is more prevalent among people in prisons and high-risk drug users. The United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) studies on HIV prevalence in Nigerian prisons reveal that 2.8 per cent of inmates and 9 per cent of people who inject drugs (PWIDs) live with HIV/AIDS. The prevalence rate of Nigerians between the age bracket of 15 and 49 with HIV infections is 3.1 per cent, making the country the second largest in Africa, after South Africa. To address this huge burden, health authorities in Nigeria must scale up their enlightenment campaigns on the many risk behaviours that could lead to infections, particularly in the rural areas.

For sure, Nigeria has made significant gains in the battle against the menace with the reduction in new infections, especially in recent years. But the statistics are still dreary with many young people infected through careless sexual habits. Indeed, it is worrisome that HIV/AIDS is still a serious public health issue with enormous negative impact on the health of Nigerians and the economy. Yet one of the key issues fingered by health authorities for the present scary situation is inadequate funding with heavy reliance on foreign donors. The annual allocation for health in Nigeria is far below the 13 per cent recommended by WHO and the 2001 African Union 15 per cent Abuja declaration.

There are other associated challenges. For instance, less than 50 per cent of people needing anti-retroviral treatment have access while barely half the numbers of people living with HIV know their status. The consequence of this situation is that several Nigerians die needlessly of a preventable disease that is no longer life-threatening if properly managed.