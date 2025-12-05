  • Friday, 5th December, 2025

Golden Penny Rewards 6,000 Consumers

The Golden Penny 65th Anniversary Buy & Win National Consumer Promotion continues to transform the lives of many homes and families in Nigeria.

Loyal consumers of Golden Penny Foods Ltd are being rewarded weekly with life-changing prizes, including financial support, gas cookers, washing machines, televisions, kitchen makeovers with Golden Penny Food Products, and brand-new cars.

Since the campaign kicked off, tens of thousands of entries have been recorded nationwide through purchases of specially marked Golden Penny products.

So far, over 6,000 winners have emerged during the weekly live draws. At the same time, six lucky consumers from Ekiti, Taraba, Lagos, Enugu, Kogi, and Osun states have each driven home a brand-new car courtesy of the promo.

Speaking on the progress of the campaign thus far, the Brand Manager, Ball Foods, Golden Penny Foods Limited, Mr Caius Johnson-Bezi, said, “We established more than 300 active redemption centres nationwide and multiple support channels to ensure ease of access and redemption for our consumers during the campaign period.

