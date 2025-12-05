EITI Gets New Global Chair, Stakeholders Laud Appointment

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday welcomed the nomination of Ms Maria van der Hoeven as the incoming Chair of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) for 2026-2029.

In a statement in Abuja, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Musa Adar, lauded Van Der Hoeven’s extensive experience in governance and the international energy sector which he described as critical sectors that are shaping the EITI agenda and reforms among implementing countries.

“Ms. van der Hoeven will assume this critical role at a pivotal moment, with the global energy transition reshaping the extractive industries, underscoring the need for robust multi-stakeholder dialogue and consultations,” he said.

Adar stated that her track record of international leadership and deep commitment to transparency will be invaluable assets to the EITI community, a statement by the Director, Communication & Stakeholders Management, NEITI, Obiageli Onuorah said.

The NEITI executive secretary noted that Nigeria, as a leading implementing country of the global EITI, looks forward to working closely with her to deepen accountability and strengthen enforcement in the extractive sector globally.

These issues, he said, include the implementation of the EITI emerging issues such as energy transition, climate change, promotion of gender mainstreaming, and environmental issues in the extractives.

Also, Senator George Akume, the Chairman of NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG) lauded the appointment, noting that her appointment will deepen compliance among implementing member countries.

Akume reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the advancement of EITI, ensuring that NEITI aligns its programmes to the government’s renewed hope agenda as well as the global EITI priorities.

“We are also confident that this transition will further strengthen the implementation of the EITI as a model for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive sector and corporate governance”, Akume emphasised.

Besides, while congratulating the new Chair, Faith Nwadishi, Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) described Der Hoeven’s appointment as a continued affirmation of the EITI’s commitment to gender-responsive leadership and diversity at the highest levels.

She highlighted her extensive global experience in energy governance and her deep appreciation for multi-stakeholder engagement which makes her well-positioned to steer the EITI at a time when countries face complex governance, energy transition, and accountability challenges.

The formal confirmation is expected at the EITI members’ meeting which will take place during the 2026 Global Conference in June next year.

A former Dutch politician and Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), she will succeed the current Chair, Helen Clark, who has served as EITI Chair since June 2019. Her career progression includes serving as the Netherlands’ Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy and as the IEA’s Executive Director, from 2011 to 2015.

She subsequently held several board roles, including for TotalEnergies, Innogy SE, the Rocky Mountain Institute and UN Sustainable Energy for All. The EITI Board noted her strong engagement with high-level government and industry stakeholders in their decision to nominate her.

The EITI Board chair is appointed for a three-year renewable term. Previous chairs included former Prime Minister of Sweden, Fredrik Reinfeldt, former UK Secretary of State for International Development, Clare Short, and the founder of Transparency International (TI) Peter Eigen.