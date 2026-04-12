Ondo Attorney General Rallies Southwest Youths on Innovation, Discipline, Leadership for Future Readiness

*Commends Tinubu’s youth-driven agenda, lauds Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s empowerment initiatives

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo SAN, OON, has charged young people across the Southwest to embrace innovation, ethical leadership, and strategic preparation as pathways to shaping a resilient future.

Delivering a keynote lecture at the Southwest Youth Summit 4.0 held at the International Culture and Event Centre (The Dome) in Akure, Dr. Ajulo emphasised that the rapidly evolving global landscape demands a generation that is proactive, skilled, and purpose-driven.

Speaking on the theme “Driving Lasting Impact: Anticipating & Preparing Youth for Tomorrow’s Challenges,” he described the future as one that must be deliberately built through foresight and disciplined action. He said “The future does not arrive unbidden, it is forged in the crucible of anticipation, preparation, and purposeful action.”

Dr. Ajulo identified key challenges facing the youth, including technological disruption, climate change, economic restructuring, governance deficits, and growing social pressures. According to him, these realities require what he termed a “Renaissance mindset” that blends indigenous wisdom with global innovation.

Highlighting ongoing efforts by the government to reposition young people for impact, the Attorney General pointed to youth-focused policies and programmes at both national and state levels. He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for placing youth development at the centre of his Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that initiatives such as the Nigeria Youth Academy and the 3 Million Technical Talent Programme are creating opportunities for skills acquisition and enterprise.

Quoting the President, Ajulo said, “You are not only the future of Nigeria, you are our hope for a more glorious and assured future,” adding that the administration’s investments are designed to give young Nigerians “wings to fly sky-high.”

At the state level, he commended Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for what he described as practical and people-centred youth empowerment initiatives. He cited programmes such as “One Youth, One Skill,” nano-grants for entrepreneurs, and the establishment of skill development centres as evidence of a government committed to building capacity and expanding economic opportunities.

“Visionary leadership is measured not by rhetoric, but by the doors it unlocks,” Dr. Ajulo stated, noting that Ondo State is positioning itself as a hub for youth-driven innovation and inclusive growth.

He urged young people to become “ethical disruptors,” climate-conscious innovators, and institution builders, stressing that integrity remains the most valuable currency in a rapidly changing world. “Build boldly, innovate courageously, and execute with relentless discipline.” He charged.

Dr. Ajulo concluded with a call for unity and action, urging participants to transform dialogue into measurable impact saying, the future belongs not to the timid, but to those who prepare today and strike with purpose tomorrow.”