Defence Minister Musa Assumes Office, Vows to End Shedding of Innocent Blood

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The newly appointed Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, officially assumed duty on Friday, pledging to prioritise national security and to put an end to the shedding of innocent blood across the federation.

General Musa also vowed zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, and indolence within the ministry and its agencies.

Highlighting the role of technology and intelligence in shaping Nigeria’s defence posture, the Minister said the ministry must serve as the strategic brain of the nation’s defence architecture.

Speaking during his inaugural address, the Minister stressed that his core philosophy for steering the ministry rests on three pillars: operational effectiveness, unified action, and strategic foresight.

He said: “We cannot operate in silos. We cannot allow gaps between policy and execution. This ministry must be a powerhouse of strategic direction, enabling support and ensuring accountability. The shedding of innocent blood must end. Our children deserve to return to school. Farmers must return to their farms. Many of these issues require both kinetic and non-kinetic solutions—justice, equity, fairness, and good governance. We will pursue a comprehensive, balanced approach.”

The Minister further stated: “Technology and intelligence will drive our defence posture. The ministry must serve as the strategic brain of our defence architecture. We will leverage technology for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and strengthen partnerships with our allies and other security agencies. Data—not conjecture—must guide our decisions. I expect the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and urgency. We do not have time to waste. We must respect human rights, avoid mistakes where possible, and when they occur, correct them decisively. I will always welcome candid advice and robust debate, but once a decision is made, we must move as one team. There will be zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, or indolence. Our loyalty is to Nigeria and the Nigerian people. The President is the Commander-in-Chief, and the responsibility ends on his table. We owe him and the nation results.”

He added: “To the Service Chiefs, I assure you of my full support and expect your unwavering cooperation. To the Permanent Secretary and our civil service cadre, you are the institutional memory of this ministry. Your diligence is essential to translating military objectives into actionable policies. The road ahead will be tough. Let us not underestimate that. But we are Nigerians—resilient, determined, and capable. The threats we face may be adaptive and complex, but our spirit is stronger. With the support and prayers of Nigerians, we will not fail.”

He emphasised reward and discipline, stating: “Those who excel will be rewarded, and where corrective measures are required, they will be taken. We must consistently assess what we do and find ways to improve. I expect every member of this ministry to put in their best without waiting to be reminded of their responsibilities. If each of us does our part, the nation’s burden becomes lighter.”

Noting that Nigerians must take ownership of national challenges, he said: “No one else will solve our problems for us. When we decide—together—that we are capable of addressing these issues, then we will succeed. God has already given us the capacity; the responsibility now rests on us to act.”

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyode, called for a more robust and coordinated approach to tackling the country’s complex security challenges.

He said: “In the meeting we had earlier, I made it clear that we must be sincere and collective in our approach. To achieve meaningful results, we must get the full buy-in of the Minister to drive the process, and the government must continue to demonstrate the political will required to support our efforts. I want to assure the Minister that collectively, we will support this cause and strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in our Armed Forces. I am convinced that, going forward, Nigeria will be better.”

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mr Richard Pheelangwa, said the Minister’s assumption of duty marks a significant moment for the ministry and the entire defence sector.

He emphasised that service to the nation requires professionalism, integrity, discipline, and accountability.

“We stand ready to work diligently under your guidance to uphold these values. Your appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a clear testament to the nation’s confidence in your experience, character, and capability to strengthen and reposition our security architecture,” he said.

Established 67 years ago, the Permanent Secretary said the ministry has the statutory responsibility of overseeing the nation’s defence sector, safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supporting global peacekeeping operations.

He added that the ministry comprises both civilian and military components, with a total staff strength of about 7,666 personnel.