Buoyed by Rebuilding Sport Identity, Risevest Superball Youth League Returns to Lagos

Risevest, Africa’s leading wealth-building platform, is reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment and national development as the RiseVest SuperBall Youth League makes its highly anticipated return to the National Stadium, Surulere, on December 18–19, 2025.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Nigeria’s festive December season, this year’s edition will transform the stadium into a dynamic Christmas-time destination, combining competitive sports, music, food, culture and holiday experiences for young athletes, families and communities across Lagos.

With sports, entertainment and yuletide excitement in one place, the event is positioned as one of Lagos’ top holiday hangout destinations.

Following successful qualifiers held in August, the two-day finale features three major competitions, futsal, basketball and volleyball, alongside music performances, food vendors, lifestyle activations, and special festive-season elements designed to elevate the December celebration spirit.

Risevest’s leadership role as the title sponsor underscores the company’s long-term commitment to building prosperity beyond finance. The organization views youth development as a critical form of wealth creation, one built on opportunity, discipline, exposure and community strength.

Through its support for the SuperBall Youth League, Risevest is empowering young Nigerians with the structure and visibility they need to build confidence, develop essential skills, and unlock their full potential on and off the field.

Founder and CEO of Risevest, Eke Urum, in a statement, said: “At Risevest, we believe youth development is one of the most meaningful investments we can make. Our role in launching the Superball Youth League is more than sponsorship, it’s about creating real opportunities that can transform lives, whether on the pitch, the court, or behind the scenes in coaching, administration, and media.”

This year’s introduction of futsal as a core competition reflects a deliberate strategy to rebuild Nigeria’s technical sports identity. Futsal, known globally for enhancing ball mastery, creativity and quick decision-making, has been instrumental in developing some of the world’s most exceptional athletes in countries such as Brazil, Spain and Portugal.

On his part, CEO of CourtVision, Eugene Uzor, stated that: “We are creating structured environments where young Nigerians can refine their skills, express themselves, and grow.

“This is about bridging the gap between competitive sports and modern Nigerian lifestyle while developing the next generation of homegrown excellence.”

With thousands expected to attend, the RiseVest SuperBall Youth League 2025 finale will serve as both a festive holiday outing and a powerful celebration of youth empowerment, community building and Nigeria’s evolving sports identity.