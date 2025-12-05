ActionAid Reaffirms Commitment to Dignity of Persons with Disabilities

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





ActionAid Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the rights, inclusion, and dignity of persons with disabilities (PWDs) across Nigeria.

In a statement to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (World Disability Day), AAN said we draw attention to the urgent need for inclusive policies and societal change so that every Nigerian, irrespective of ability, can contribute to and benefit from national development.

It noted that Nigeria faces a massive challenge when it comes to disability inclusion, and the numbers reflect that urgency, stressing that millions of Nigerians with disabilities embody resilience, talent, and potential, yet their contributions to society remain undervalued.

ActionAid further noted that inclusion is not charity; it is justice. It is not about pity; it is about equity, dignity, and shared humanity.

Recent official data indicate that roughly 35.1 million Nigerians are living with some form of disability, a figure cited by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

Other civil society estimates, such as from the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), put the number at around 29 million, underscoring persistent data gaps and the likely under-counting of persons with disabilities.

These numbers reflect the reality that millions of Nigerians face invisible barriers, stigma, exclusion from education and work, limited access to healthcare, and systematic neglect. Too many remain marginalized in silence.

The statement added that for “ActionAid Nigeria, disability inclusion is integral to our mission of equality, social justice, and community empowerment. On this World Disability Day.”

It stated that it reaffirms the following commitments:

Mainstreaming disability inclusion across all programmes: we integrate disability-responsive measures, from accessibility and reasonable accommodation to inclusive communication and participation in our work on poverty alleviation, youth empowerment, community development, or social justice.

Advocacy for rights and recognition: We actively support persons with disabilities to claim their rights, to education, healthcare, decent work, social protection, and political participation. We call on government and stakeholders to implement and enforce policies that remove barriers and discrimination.

Partnerships and community engagement: We engage with Disabled Persons’ Organizations (DPOs), community leaders, families, and local institutions to challenge stereotypes, raise awareness, and foster environments where PWDs are respected, included and empowered.

Data and visibility: Recognizing the challenges posed by inconsistent data, we advocate for robust disability data collection and a national disability data bank, to inform policies, programming, and public awareness.

ActionAid Nigeria advised government at federal and state levels to accelerate implementation of legal frameworks, including the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, ensuring accessibility, social protection, inclusive education, employment, and healthcare for PWDs.

It also asked private sector, NGOs, and communities to adopt inclusive hiring, design, and service delivery practices that remove physical, social, and attitudinal barriers.

Citizens to challenge myths, prejudice, and discrimination, treating persons with disabilities as equal members of society with rights, dignity, potential and value.

It said: “As the world commemorates World Disability Day, ActionAid Nigeria stands ready to work with partners, communities, and policymakers to build a country where no one is left behind, where persons with disabilities are recognized, included, supported, and empowered to fully participate in national life.