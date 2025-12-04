To Tackle Terrorism, Crime, Security Stakeholders Push for Stronger Inter-agency Collaboration

Chiemelie Ezeobi

To tackle terrorism and crime across board, security stakeholders drawn from both the military and paramilitary, recently reiterated the need for deeper institutional collaboration.

This was the central focus of a one-day inter-agency lecture and awards ceremony organised by Odita Sunday, publisher of Razornews, in Lagos.

The event, which took place at the Shoregate Hotel in GRA, Ikeja, carried the theme, “Institutional Collaboration as a Tool for Counter-Terrorism and Crime.”

It drew attendance from senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Customs Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and several private security and safety organisations.

In his keynote address, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Attah Onoja, Commander of the Mining Marshal, warned that Nigeria’s expanding security crisis cannot be resolved by any single agency working in isolation.

He stressed that threats such as terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping require coordinated intelligence-sharing, joint field operations, and sustained partnerships between institutions.

Guest Speaker, Dr. Bone Chinye Efoziem, Managing Director of Strict Guard Security Services, also emphasised the increasing relevance of public–private partnerships.

He explained that private security organisations and host communities play crucial roles in intelligence-gathering, surveillance, and early-warning mechanisms that complement government-led security efforts.

At the close of discussions, participants adopted a communiqué that underscored the urgent need for stronger synergy among Nigeria’s security institutions.

The communiqué stated that, since criminality has no boundaries, agencies such as the Armed Forces, Police, Immigration, Customs, NSCDC, and NDLEA must work together seamlessly to address terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, smuggling, and other crimes.

It also stressed that partnerships between state security actors and non-state groups, including community vigilante outfits, have become unavoidable given the scale of insecurity across the country.

The document further called for the promotion of patriotism and nationalism among both security personnel and citizens, warning that insecurity does not recognise religion, tribe, politics, or social class. It urged stakeholders to prioritise the national interest above sectional considerations in all security-related decisions.

Participants also advocated assigning greater responsibilities to traditional rulers in community policing, noting that traditional institutions are central to identifying criminal elements and preventing local conflicts.

They emphasised that traditional rulers must discourage land-grabbing practices, promote equitable use of community resources, and avoid profiling non-indigenes, stressing that isolated acts of criminality should not define entire groups.

In a notable policy suggestion, the communiqué proposed that the Federal Government consider granting amnesty to armed bandits and terrorists willing to surrender their weapons, alongside providing structured education for their predominantly illiterate members.

It noted that unemployment, lack of education, availability of illicit funds, proliferation of illegal arms, and drug abuse remain major forces driving criminality nationwide.

The communiqué also criticised the lack of political will to address illegal mining operations, particularly in the North-West, which it described as a significant source of criminal financing.

It recommended stronger local and international collaboration, including joint task forces, enhanced community policing, and improved engagement with global bodies such as Interpol.

To improve operational efficiency, participants suggested establishing a joint control centre for the military and police to facilitate faster decision-making and rapid response.

They also encouraged deeper collaboration between the police and local communities to support timely intelligence-gathering and early detection of threats.

The summit featured contributions from His Imperial Majesty, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi Telu I, who spoke on traditional conflict resolution and community-based peacebuilding. Rear Admiral O. A. Bankole (rtd), who represented former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Moshood Jimoh, representing the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, also addressed participants and reaffirmed their institutions’ commitment to enhanced inter-agency cooperation.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to distinguished officers and members of the public in recognition of their exceptional contributions to national security.