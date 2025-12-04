Tinubu: Nigeria Remains Committed To Promoting Peace, Harmony, Prosperity Across Borders

* Receives letters of credence from 17 ambassadors and 4 high commissioners

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assured the global community that Nigeria remains fully committed to promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity across borders by strengthening partnerships to resolve emerging challenges.

The president gave the assurance on Thursday after receiving Letters of Credence from 17 ambassadors and four high commissioners at the Council Chamber in the State House.

President Tinubu urged the diplomats to engage meaningfully with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on all areas of shared interest and mutual benefits, noting that he maintains an open-door policy.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I warmly welcome you to the State House, and I congratulate you on your appointments as the official representatives of your respective countries.

“Nigeria values the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership across all regions of the world. Your accreditation today reaffirms the depth of our bilateral ties and our shared commitment to expand cooperation and partnership in areas of mutual interest.”

The president noted that the government remains focused on strengthening democratic institutions, driving economic reforms and creating an enabling environment for investment, innovation and sustainable development.

“We, therefore, encourage deeper engagements with Nigeria in trade, energy, agriculture, education, technology, defence cooperation and cultural exchange.

“The global community faces evolving challenges: security threats, climate pressures, economic instability and humanitarian issues. Nigeria is ready to work closely with your governments to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

“As you begin your duty as partners, I assure you of the fullest cooperation of the government of Nigeria. My doors are open and remain open for constructive engagements, and I trust your tenure in Nigeria will be productive,” the president stated.

Ambassador of Japan, Suzuki Hideo, who spoke on behalf of other diplomats, said the presentation of Letters of Credence in Nigeria was both historic and remarkable, considering the country’s unique position in ECOWAS and Africa.

“We are honoured and filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude to have presented our Letters of Credence today. It is a historic moment for us all as we embark on a new chapter in deepening relations among our various countries and with Nigeria.

“Mr President, I also want to express our profound admiration for your visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to economic transformation: Your bold reforms, being implemented to strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework, attract investment and promote inclusiveness, are highly recognised.

“With keen interest, we also commend your recent effort to strengthen national security guided by the intensified counter-terrorism strategies,” he said.

Hideo noted that Nigeria’s contributions to economic prosperity and political stability in ECOWAS and Africa have placed the country in a good position for global recognition.

“Nigeria today stands as a beacon of resilience and promise,” he added.

The 17 ambassadors, who presented their letters of credence, include Mr Hideo, Ambassador of Japan; Brah Mahamat, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Rodolf Estime Lekogo, Ambassador of the Republic of Gabon; Mehmet Poroy, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye; Muhannad M.A. Alhammouri, Ambassador of the State of Palestine; Felix Costales Artioda, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain; and Banbang Suharto, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia.

Others are Ba Abdoulaaye Mamadou, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Peter Guschelbauer, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; Thirapath Mongkolnavin, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand; Miah M.D. Mainul Kabir, High Commissioner-Designate of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Anna Westerholm, Ambassador of Sweden; Tomas Vyprachticky, Ambassador of the Czech Republic; and John Ballout Jr., Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia.

The president also received Letters of Credence from Mr. Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmod, High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana; Mr. Abheshek Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of India; Mr. Michal Cygan, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland; Mr. Roberto Mengoni, Ambassador of the Italian Republic; Mr. Martins Podostavek, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic; Mr. Gholamreza Mahdavi Raja, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran; and Mrs. Juliette Bynoe Sutherland, Non-Resident High Commissioner of Barbados.