SUNU Assurances Clinches Top Honours at PEARL Awards

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc has emerged as a top winner at the 2025 PEARL Awards, proudly receiving the Highest Share Price Appreciation Award under the Market Excellence Category.

The prestigious award was presented at the recently concluded PEARL Awards Night in Lagos. The PEARL Awards, widely recognised as Nigeria’s most credible platform for honouring outstanding companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange employ a rigorous, data-driven approach in evaluating listed firms.

The Market Excellence Award, which SUNU Assurances secured, is based on clearly measurable parameters, including share price performance, financial growth, corporate governance, and value creation for shareholders.

Speaking after receiving the award, Managing Director/CEO of SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, Dr. Samuel Ogbodu, expressed gratitude to the organisers and reaffirmed the company’s vision.

He said: “This recognition reflects the hard work of our people, the trust our customers place in us every day, and the confidence of our shareholders. We appreciate this recognition, and we remain committed to delivering solutions that truly support the lives and businesses of those who depend on us.

“The 2026 edition of the Nigerian Stock Market Annual (NSMA) was also unveiled at the ceremony. It highlights the objective analysis, data metrics, and selection methodology behind the awards. We are excited that SUNU Assurances will be featured in a special two-page spread in the publication, celebrating its achievements, service offerings, and growth trajectory,” he added.

This award marks yet another milestone in SUNU Assurances’ journey of excellence and transformation as the company continues to focus on sustainable innovation, responsible growth, and impactful service delivery across Nigeria’s insurance landscape.

With this achievement, SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc reaffirms its position as a forward-thinking insurer dedicated to value, protection, and performance in Nigeria’s evolving financial ecosystem.

SUNU Assurances’ selection is a testament to its resilience, investor confidence, and commitment to customer satisfaction which reflects the strength of the SUNU Group, a major Pan-African financial services company operating across 17 countries on the continent.

Over the last year, the company’s stock has demonstrated a strong upward trajectory, reflecting sound corporate governance, renewed market trust, and robust financial strategies that have strengthened its competitive position in the Nigerian insurance industry.

