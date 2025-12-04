LASU VC, Tunji Bello, Husband, Receive UI Alumni Honours in Abuja

Sunday Ehigiator





The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, and her husband, Hon. Tunji Bello, have been named among the distinguished recipients of the 2025 University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA) Worldwide Honours and Awards.

The award ceremony held yesterday in Abuja, was chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR, mni.

Other special honourees include the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

According to a statement signed by Oluwaseun Gbanja, Media Aide to the LASU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olatunji-Bello was nominated for the prestigious ‘Worthy Ambassador’ Award in recognition of her “outstanding leadership, exceptional service, and significant contributions to academic excellence and institutional growth during her remarkable tenure as Vice Chancellor of LASU since 2021.”

The statement added that the award celebrates alumni “who exemplify purposeful leadership and have made impactful contributions to both national development and higher education in Nigeria.”

Her husband, Hon. Tunji Bello, was also honoured with the ‘Meritorious Service’ Award for his distinguished career in public service.

The citation highlights his notable roles as a former Lagos State Commissioner, former Secretary to the State Government, and current Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

According to the statement, His recognition underscores “his unwavering commitment to public accountability, institutional strengthening, and governance transparency.”

While congratulating the honourees, the LASU community described the nominations as well deserved.

“The entire LASU community congratulates Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello and Hon. Tunji Bello on their well-deserved nominations, celebrating their impactful contributions to Nigeria’s academic and public sectors,” the statement read.