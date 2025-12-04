  • Wednesday, 3rd December, 2025

Firm Achieves 100m Card Milestone

Verve, Africa’s leading payments card brand, powered by the Interswitch Group, has achieved a landmark industry milestone, surpassing 100 million Verve cards issued across the African continent.

Announcing the feat at a media briefing in Lagos, the Divisional Head, Growth Marketing, at Interswitch, Chidi Oluaoha, delivered a keynote address on behalf of Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications at Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele.

In her speech, Eromosele described the milestone as “a powerful symbol of growth, resilience, and the evolving needs of millions of Africans who rely on Verve every day”. According to her, “What began as a simple idea, one card designed to empower everyday life, has grown into 100 million stories, 100 million touchpoints, and 100 million reasons to deepen our commitment to delivering secure, seamless, and meaningful payment experiences across Africa,” she said. She emphasised that the accomplishment underscored Verve’s deep consumer insight, continuous innovation, and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.”

