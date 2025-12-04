FG Launches New Device Credit Programme to Ease Payment 

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), has launched a national digital device credit programme that will make smartphones, laptops, and other essential digital tools more affordable for working Nigerians.

In a statement, it said the rollout followed the success of the pilot phase, which enabled over 1,000 Nigerians to access smartphones through affordable credit.

The corporation announced that, in the new phase, it would be scaling the programme to cover over 15,000 working Nigerians, who would be able to access smartphones, laptops, and other digital devices.

It noted that to deliver this initiative at scale, CREDICORP is working with one of its Participating Financial Institutions, E-Finance Company, and is receiving technology support from Credlock.

Reflecting on the launch, CREDICORP’s Managing Director, Uzoma Nwagba, noted that the move was a natural progression of its work.

He explained that the initiative aligned with the government’s broader agenda to expand digital inclusion, enhance productivity, and support a modern workforce. Credlock’s CEO, Dayo Fabayo, emphasised the power of turning everyday devices into pathways for progress.

He said: “Every smartphone represents potential to learn, to work, to access opportunity, and to live with dignity. At Credlock, we believe the device in someone’s hand can be the bridge to their financial future. Working with CREDICORP and E-Finance allows us to scale that vision to millions of Nigerians.”