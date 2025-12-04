FG Begins Payment To 42,000 TVET Trainees

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of the first tranche of direct financial payments to 42,000 students and independent vocational centres, under its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, on Thursday, said over 42,000 young Nigerians have received their monthly stipend of N22,5000, covering their monthly upkeep and transportation.

It also stated that over 600 independent technical and vocational training centres have received payments for instructional and skills training provided for the students to ensure quality and continuity of the training programme.

“This first tranche of payments marks the beginning of a sustained effort, with many more tranches expected to follow, confirming the programme’s long-term financial commitment and sustainability.

“The rapid commencement of payments under the TVET Initiative is a clear execution of the president’s directive to invest aggressively in our young people.

“President Bola Tinubu believes that equipping our youth with in-demand, practical skills is the fastest way to drive job creation, entrepreneurship, and national economic growth. This is the very essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda turning potential into productivity,” the statement said.