Coalition Hails House Passage of Child Online Access Protection Bill

. Urges swift senate consideration

James Emejo in Abuja

The National Online Safety Coalition, a network of Nigerian civil society organisations dedicated to protecting children online, has welcomed the passage of the Child Online Access Protection Bill (HB 244) at its third reading in the House of Representatives.

The development marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s march towards a comprehensive child online safety law.

The coalition particularly commended the bill’s sponsor – Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Hon. Olumide Osoba, House Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and members of the lower chamber, for demonstrating leadership and urgency at a time when online threats to children are expanding at unprecedented speed and scale.

The bill establishes the most ambitious framework yet to strengthen platform responsibility, curb online exploitation, and enforce Big Tech accountability.

The Committee Stage report incorporated key recommendations advanced by Gatefield, the Coalition’s technical lead, and aligns closely with the evidence presented in the recently published State of Online Harms in Nigeria Report.

In a statement, Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, Shirley Ewang, said, “This landmark legislation brings Nigeria closer to a digital ecosystem where platforms are held accountable, and the rights of children to safely explore the digital world is upheld.

“The House has taken decisive action, and this momentum must now carry into the Senate.”

The House’s action builds on growing national momentum for child online safety.

At the Child Online Safety Forum convened by the Coalition in October, Osoba, affirmed a commitment to secure House passage within three months, a target met with today’s milestone.

“The House of Representatives has taken a bold step to safeguard our children online. It is now the Senate’s turn to complete this essential work. Protecting children in the digital age cannot be optional,”

Senior Programme Officer, Paradigm Initiative, Khadijah El-Usman, said, “More than 50 per cent of Nigerian children having experienced some form of online harm, and 80 per cent of harmful content involving minors remaining online for over 48 hours before removal.

“The coalition urges the Senate to prioritise swift introduction, consideration, and passage of the BillHB 244.”

Following House passage, the harmonised clean copy of the Bill will proceed to the Senate for deliberation.

Once approved by both chambers, it will be transmitted to the President for assent, bringing Nigeria closer than ever to a robust, enforceable standard for child online safety.

The coalition further reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing engagement with policymakers, partners, and digital platforms to ensure that the final law is effective, rights-respecting, and aligned with global best practice.

It also reiterated its commitment to remain steadfast in advancing a safer, more accountable digital future for every Nigerian child.