Tech Educator Launches Digital Mastery Series Redefining How Africans Learn, Compete Globally

Mary Nnah

Renowned technology educator, digital strategist and emerging thought leader in AI-powered learning, Dr. Enny Abiola Idris, has released a powerful trilogy of books already gaining rapid traction as fast-selling titles on Amazon Kindle Edition.

The collection, ‘1001 Digital Marketing Questions and Answers’, ‘The C# Playbook: Learn by Doing’, and ‘The Beginner’s Blueprint to Digital Marketing’, cement Idris’ position as one of the most pragmatic and accessible voices in digital education today.

The launch comes at an exciting moment in his academic journey, as he recently enrolled at Harvard University to study Artificial Intelligence, a pursuit that aligns strongly with his passion for shaping the future of tech education. His exposure to cutting-edge AI frameworks at Harvard continues to strengthen the depth, clarity and global relevance reflected across his work.

1001 Digital Marketing Questions and Answers, provides a definitive compendium for marketers, business owners, and students in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The C# Playbook: Learn by Doing, delivers a practical, immersive approach to learning C#, enabling readers to build intuition through real-world application.

The Beginner’s Blueprint to Digital Marketing, distills digital marketing fundamentals into an accessible, actionable guide designed for immediate implementation.

Each book echoes the same commitment that defines Dr. Idris’ work: making learning simple, relevant and transformational.

Speaking on the release, Idris described the trilogy as a response to a deep knowledge gap he observed over years of interacting with learners across diverse backgrounds.

“These books were born from countless conversations with learners who were eager but overwhelmed. My goal was to remove the fear around digital skills and programming by offering clarity, structure and practicality. I’m grateful to see the trilogy resonating so strongly and becoming fast-selling titles on Amazon Kindle – it affirms that people are ready for learning that empowers rather than intimidates.”

With the increasing demand for digital skills worldwide, spanning marketing, analytics, and software engineering, Dr. Idris’s trilogy arrives at a perfect moment. The books not only inform but equip readers to participate meaningfully in the digital economy, whether as professionals, freelancers, founders or students.

The trilogy is now available globally on Amazon (Kindle Edition), with thousands of early readers praising the clarity, real-world structure, and immediate applicability of the content.

For aspiring marketers, programmers or anyone building a future in the digital world, Dr. Idris’ trilogy is fast becoming a must-read resource.