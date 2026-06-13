AI Now Strategic Necessity, Not Luxury, Nigerian Army Declares

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has underscored the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and strategic communication in modern military operations, describing emerging technologies as critical tools for operational success in an increasingly complex information environment.

Speaking at the closing of the Combined First and Second Quarters Directorate of Army Public Relations Media Workshop 2026, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, said the workshop had highlighted the need for the Army and its partners to remain adaptive, innovative and technologically aligned in the information domain.

According to Colonel Anele, one of the major highlights of the workshop was the forward-looking discourse on the application of AI in media operations.

She noted that discussions on AI-driven tools for information management, audience analysis, content development and rapid-response communication reinforced the importance of embracing technology to enhance operational effectiveness. “In an era where speed, accuracy and influence often shape outcomes, artificial intelligence is no longer a luxury but a strategic necessity,” she stated.

The Acting Director further explained that deliberations on leveraging media operations for strategic influence in joint operations reaffirmed the growing significance of information as a decisive component of contemporary security operations.

She said participants recognised that effective media engagement can shape narratives, counter adversarial propaganda, build public confidence and strengthen the legitimacy of military and security operations.

“Indeed, the concept of media as a force multiplier has resonated strongly throughout this workshop. Just as firepower and manoeuvre contribute to success on the battlefield, strategic communication and media integration are critical to success in the cognitive and perceptual domains,” she said, adding that the ability to project truth, maintain credibility and positively influence public perception remains central to enduring operational success.

Anele reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to defending the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that success in modern operations depends on strong collaboration among the armed services, security agencies and the media.

She described media practitioners as critical stakeholders in national security, whose role in informing the public, combating misinformation and promoting national cohesion cannot be overemphasised.

Expressing appreciation to facilitators, media partners, participants and other stakeholders on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, she urged participants to uphold professionalism, accuracy, objectivity and responsibility in their engagements.

“Together, we can deny adversaries the advantage of misinformation while amplifying the truth about our collective efforts to safeguard the nation,” she said.